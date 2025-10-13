LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Is Saad Rizvi Dead: Pakistan is witnessing huge protests led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following deadly border clashes with Afghanistan. TLP leader Saad Rizvi was shot by security forces, with reports of his death circulating unverified. Major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad face unrest and disruptions.

TLP protests erupt across Pakistan after border clashes; Saad Rizvi shot, cities face chaos and security restrictions. Photos: X.
TLP protests erupt across Pakistan after border clashes; Saad Rizvi shot, cities face chaos and security restrictions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 13, 2025 17:55:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Pakistan is witnessing widespread protests called by the religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) just days after Afghanistan claimed it killed Islamabad’s 58 Pakistani soldiers during fierce border clashes between the two countries. Pakistani security forces resorted to violence, shooting and injuring TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. Unverified reports claimed that Rizvi is dead; however, NewsX could not verify the authenticity of these reports.

Widespread Protests Across Pakistan: Muridke, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad Witness Unrest

Authorities have imposed restrictions on mobile services in several locations, and educational institutions, including schools and universities, have been closed indefinitely due to security concerns.

In Karachi, TLP supporters staged protests at multiple locations, disrupting traffic and creating chaos for commuters. Similar unrest was reported in Lahore, Islamabad, and other major cities.

According to Dawn, police dispersed protesters who had camped in Muridke after clashes turned violent. Punjab Police spokesperson Mubashir Hussain confirmed that a police station house officer (SHO) and three TLP members were killed in the confrontation.

Authorities closed roads and motorways in Lahore and Islamabad, which had only recently reopened, amid growing panic. Some schools in Islamabad also ended classes early as a precaution against further unrest.

Also Read: Afghanistan Has Other Options If Pakistan Doesn’t Want Peace: Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi

Who Is Saad Rizvi, TLP Leader and Son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi?

Saad Hussain Rizvi, 31, is the second Ameer (chief) of TLP, succeeding his father, the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in 2020. Known for his fiery sermons and hardline rhetoric, he has emerged as a leading figure in Pakistan’s radical Islamist politics.

Rizvi has focused on strengthening TLP’s presence on social media and mobilizing supporters nationwide. He has consistently called for Pakistan to adopt a stronger stance against Israel and Western nations and has led mass rallies in support of Palestine.

Under his leadership, the TLP has maintained its rigid defence of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, particularly Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, and has demanded harsh punishments for those accused of defaming the Prophet.

Rizvi was previously detained for seven months in 2021 following violent protests, which resulted in a government deal that led to the release of over 200 TLP workers. He contested elections in 2024 but lost to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in Attock.

Recently, Rizvi accused the Punjab police of killing 11 TLP members in Lahore and detaining his family during raids. 

What is Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)?

TLP is a far-right religious party rooted in the Barelvi school of Sunni Islam. It was founded in 2015 by cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The party gained prominence during its campaign to defend Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, who had criticised Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

The TLP was formally banned in 2021 following a series of violent protests and attacks on security forces, though it has continued to contest elections and maintain influence in Pakistan’s street politics. The group frequently uses religion to pressure governments and mobilize public support.

Must Read: Is Pakistan Selling Young Girls To China For Less Than 2 Lakhs? Truth Will Leave You Shocked

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2muridkepakistan newspakistan protestsSaad RizviWorld news

RELATED News

BRIEF-Saab Receives Additional Order Relating To The Swedish A26 Submarines

Watch: Trump’s Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says ‘That Was Very…’

Meet World’s Oldest President, Paul Biya, He Is Already 92, Likely To Rule Cameroon Till The Age Of 99

Is Pakistan Selling Young Girls To China For Less Than 2 Lakhs? Truth Will Leave You Shocked

Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 14, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On To Go On An Official Trip

TCS H-1B Visa Hiring: Is The Tech Giant Ending It? The Reasons Will Surprise You

Rehydration key in tiding over stomach bug symptoms

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

Google says Australian law on teen social media use 'extremely difficult' to enforce

Liquor Policy In Telangana Under Fire: Court Case Targets High Fees, Lack Of Concessions

Supreme Court Lawyer Devesh Tripathi receives Honorary Doctorate from University of California.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Haryana: When will tara and moonrise today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala? Shubh Muhurat & More

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far
Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far
Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far
Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far
QUICK LINKS