Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Pakistan is witnessing widespread protests called by the religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) just days after Afghanistan claimed it killed Islamabad’s 58 Pakistani soldiers during fierce border clashes between the two countries. Pakistani security forces resorted to violence, shooting and injuring TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. Unverified reports claimed that Rizvi is dead; however, NewsX could not verify the authenticity of these reports.

Widespread Protests Across Pakistan: Muridke, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad Witness Unrest

Authorities have imposed restrictions on mobile services in several locations, and educational institutions, including schools and universities, have been closed indefinitely due to security concerns.

In Karachi, TLP supporters staged protests at multiple locations, disrupting traffic and creating chaos for commuters. Similar unrest was reported in Lahore, Islamabad, and other major cities.

TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi was shot by the police & he is critically injured. Massive protests called. pic.twitter.com/WGIWvTlZpk — War & Gore (@Goreunit) October 13, 2025

According to Dawn, police dispersed protesters who had camped in Muridke after clashes turned violent. Punjab Police spokesperson Mubashir Hussain confirmed that a police station house officer (SHO) and three TLP members were killed in the confrontation.

Authorities closed roads and motorways in Lahore and Islamabad, which had only recently reopened, amid growing panic. Some schools in Islamabad also ended classes early as a precaution against further unrest.

Who Is Saad Rizvi, TLP Leader and Son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi?

Saad Hussain Rizvi, 31, is the second Ameer (chief) of TLP, succeeding his father, the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in 2020. Known for his fiery sermons and hardline rhetoric, he has emerged as a leading figure in Pakistan’s radical Islamist politics.

Rizvi has focused on strengthening TLP’s presence on social media and mobilizing supporters nationwide. He has consistently called for Pakistan to adopt a stronger stance against Israel and Western nations and has led mass rallies in support of Palestine.

⚡Situation in Muridke Pakistan is spiralling out of control as clashes between TLP protestors and Pak security forces continue unabated. pic.twitter.com/k1aUslAbBg — Raja Muneeb (@RajaMuneeb) October 13, 2025

Under his leadership, the TLP has maintained its rigid defence of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, particularly Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, and has demanded harsh punishments for those accused of defaming the Prophet.

Rizvi was previously detained for seven months in 2021 following violent protests, which resulted in a government deal that led to the release of over 200 TLP workers. He contested elections in 2024 but lost to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in Attock.

Recently, Rizvi accused the Punjab police of killing 11 TLP members in Lahore and detaining his family during raids.

What is Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)?

TLP is a far-right religious party rooted in the Barelvi school of Sunni Islam. It was founded in 2015 by cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The party gained prominence during its campaign to defend Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, who had criticised Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

🇵🇰‼️ #Muridke: A video taken from the roof of a nearby house shows smoke due to firing and tear gas shelling by the police and rangers.#باری_باری_سب_کی_باری #گولی_کیوں_چلارہےہو#TLPMarchForPalestine #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/S60ZDM5JG7 — Ali (@AliJaved29) October 13, 2025

The TLP was formally banned in 2021 following a series of violent protests and attacks on security forces, though it has continued to contest elections and maintain influence in Pakistan’s street politics. The group frequently uses religion to pressure governments and mobilize public support.

