Afghanistan Has Other Options If Pakistan Doesn’t Want Peace: Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has warned Pakistan of disastrous consequences if it doesn’t maintain peace and tranquillity over the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“Afghanistan wants to resolve border clashes with Pakistan through dialogue but has recourse to other means if peaceful efforts do not succeed,” said Muttaqi while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

“While many elements among the Pakistani people, politicians and government favour good relations with Afghanistan, there are specific elements that are trying to spoil the situation”, said Muttaqi.

Afghan officials have claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in border operations, though Pakistan put the figure at 23. Whereas the Pakistanis have claimed that their forces killed 200 Taliban cadres and captured 19 Afghan border posts.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has condemned Afghanistan’s actions along the Pak-Afghan border, vowing a strong and effective retaliation.

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and other regional players have called for urging both nations to de-escalate tensions.

Three days back, Pakistan conducted an air strike in Kabul that reportedly targeted TTP commander Noor Wali Mehsud but he survived. Muttaqi is the first senior Taliban functionary to visit India.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?