LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

Pakistan launched a rare airstrike in Kabul, targeting TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, amid Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India visit. The strike, one of the most provocative since 2021, underscores Islamabad’s frustration over deepening India-Afghanistan ties. Observers say Pakistan is sending a clear message to Kabul as tensions escalate.

Pakistan strikes Kabul targeting TTP chief amid Afghan FM’s India visit, signalling frustration over India-Afghanistan ties. Photos: X.
Pakistan strikes Kabul targeting TTP chief amid Afghan FM’s India visit, signalling frustration over India-Afghanistan ties. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 10, 2025 16:11:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kabul on a day when Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India. Islamabad has been accusing Afghanistan of harbouring Tehreek-i-Taliban terrorists and sending them to Pakistan. The airstrike is seen as one of the most provocative cross-border operations by Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 after the US left the war-torn country. Observers, however, question the timing of the targeted airstrike, saying that Islamabad is rattled as India-Afghanistan ties take a positive turn.

Pakistan targets TTP Chief Noor Wali Mehsud

According to the reports, Pakistan’s airstrike targeted TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who was believed to be inside his safehouse. Pakistani media claimed that Mehsud was killed in the strike; however, the TTP Chief later released an audio saying he was not attacked. 

Also Read: US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

A day before the strikes, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned Afghanistan of harbouring TTP terrorists.

“Enough is enough,” Asif said. “Despite years of negotiations with the Afghan government, the bloodshed in Pakistan has not stopped. Daily funerals of military personnel are being held. We are paying the price of 60 years of hospitality to 6 million Afghan refugees with our blood,” Asif tweeted.

Pakistan Rattled As India-Taliban Relations Improve

As India announced to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan, analysts say Pakistan, with this airstrike, is sending a message to Afghanistan amid Muttaqi’s diplomatic engagement with India. Observers say Pakistan is frustrated as India-Afghanistan deepen relations.  

The incident highlights Islamabad’s growing frustration as India deepens ties with the Taliban, and represents one of the most provocative cross-border operations by Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan: A Security Headache For Pakistan

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has been a security headache for Pakistan. Hundreds of Pakistani security forces have been killed each year in TTP attacks, with a recent attack on October 8 killing 11 soldiers.

Former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, while reacting to the airstrike, called it a “huge escalation” that posed dangerous risks. he called for negotiations between the two countries to resolve the issues.

“In recent days, Taliban operatives have been active in Pakistan, attacking ISIS and killing a number of its leaders. The Pakistanis have been recklessly backing ISIS operatives against Afghanistan and their own Baloch nationalist insurgency. The Afghans, in turn, have been permissive towards the TTP,” Khalilzad tweeted.

Also Read: Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 4:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newsamir-khan-muttaqihome-hero-pos-2pakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?
H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump
FACTBOX-What are the latest sticking points in US-China tensions?

LATEST NEWS

Meet Maria Corina Machado, Winner Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 And Her Favourite Sport Is…
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Timing in Mumbai: Check City-Wise Moon Rise Timings, Puja Timings in Pune, Patna, Lucknow Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru& More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Punjab: When Will Moon Rise Today in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Chandigarh? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: When Will Moon Rise Today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh Mahurat and More
Boggle and Pictionary TV games coming to Netflix
Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari Hits OTT, Watch The Romantic Comedy Now For Just Rs 349
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Green Crackers Ban In Delhi-NCR Matter: SC Reserves Order, Hints At Allowing Use With Time Restrictions
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 On October 10
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?

QUICK LINKS