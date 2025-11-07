LIVE TV
Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Progressive Aiming To Succeed Nancy Pelosi And Transform The Democratic Party

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Progressive Aiming To Succeed Nancy Pelosi And Transform The Democratic Party

Indian-origin progressive Saikat Chakrabarti has entered the race to succeed Nancy Pelosi after her retirement from Congress. The Harvard graduate, former Bernie Sanders aide, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chief of staff aims to reshape the Democratic Party. He criticizes current leadership and promises a movement for working people in 2026.

Nancy Pelosi retires from Congress; Indian-origin Saikat Chakrabarti enters race for her California seat in 2026 elections. Photo: X.
Nancy Pelosi retires from Congress; Indian-origin Saikat Chakrabarti enters race for her California seat in 2026 elections. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 20:03:22 IST

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Progressive Aiming To Succeed Nancy Pelosi And Transform The Democratic Party

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most influential figures in American politics, has announced she will retire from Congress. The 85-year-old lawmaker confirmed on Thursday, November 6, that she will not seek re-election in 2026, ending a career spanning more than 40 years. Pelosi’s decision comes just two days after California voters approved Proposition 50, a state redistricting initiative designed to help Democrats secure five additional House seats in next year’s midterm elections.

Indian-Origin Saikat Chakrabarti Enters the Race

With Pelosi stepping down, her congressional seat has become one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Among the candidates vying for Pelosi’s seat is Indian-origin Saikat Chakrabarti, a Harvard University computer science graduate who has built a career in progressive politics.

In a video posted on his X account, Chakrabarti introduced himself, saying he moved to San Francisco in 2009 after college because he had “always been in love with the idea of the city.” He added that he has worked in progressive politics “for the past decade or so.”

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti?

Chakrabarti has a notable political track record, having worked on Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. In 2017, he co-founded Justice Democrats, an organization that recruited progressive candidates nationwide for Congress. He was also behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 campaign and served as her Chief of Staff in 2019.

Chakrabarti officially launched his campaign against Pelosi in February 2025. His campaign website criticizes Pelosi for allegedly failing to adapt to the changing political climate. It states:

“She was a fighter who joined Congress in 1987 – but she does not understand the anti-Democratic, anti-Constitution, and anti-American forces that we are up against in 2025. And at age 85, she no longer has the strength for the current fight.”

In an interview with Prospect magazine in September, Chakrabarti said, “I really thought after Trump’s second election, the Democrats would have some sort of ‘come to Jesus’ moment. I saw none of that. I even saw Nancy Pelosi asked point blank, ‘what did the Democrats do wrong?’ And her answer was basically nothing… I just feel like it’s completely inadequate.”

Chakrabarti is now campaigning to succeed Pelosi, emphasizing his commitment to representing working people and transforming the Democratic Party. Speaking to Fox News, he said, “This is really the chance we have for a movement that really stands for working people.”

Saikat Chakrabarti’s Criticism of Democratic Leadership

Chakrabarti has also voiced strong criticism of Democratic leadership nationally. In an interview with Zeteo, he expressed disappointment with Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the current US House Democratic leader:

“He has failed as leader for the Democratic Party,” he said, adding that he would not support Jeffries if elected.

Chakrabarti further stated, “I am going to be calling for people to primary all the Democrats who have completely failed this party.”

He believes Jeffries, in particular, should face a primary challenge.

Pelosi’s retirement marks the end of an era in US politics and opens the door for a competitive and closely watched race in one of the nation’s most prominent congressional districts.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:03 PM IST
Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Progressive Aiming To Succeed Nancy Pelosi And Transform The Democratic Party

