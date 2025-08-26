LIVE TV
Shock as Trump's Hand Bruise Sparks Health Panic! What's Really Happening Behind the Curtains?

President Trump met South Korea’s leader on Aug 25, showing a hand bruise that sparked health concerns. His doctor cited frequent handshakes and aspirin use. Press Secretary defended him. Trump signed an order punishing flag burning, drawing criticism over free speech protections.

Donald Trump was spotted with heavy makeup on his hand. (Image Credit - X)
Donald Trump was spotted with heavy makeup on his hand. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 26, 2025 05:14:30 IST

President Donald Trump met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on August 25, and photos from the Oval Office again highlighted a noticeable bruise on his hand. Trump has been seen with unexplained bruises and marks multiple times since beginning his second term, raising concerns about his health.

Recently, the 79-year-old was also spotted with heavy makeup on his hand, prompting fresh worries among observers. New images circulating on social media have intensified speculation. One user commented, “YIKES! Very visible bruising on Donald Trump’s hand today. What is going on with his health???” Another wrote, “Something appears seriously wrong with Trump’s health.” Others questioned directly, “Trump hand, is he okay?”

Is U.S. President OK? Donald Trump’s Hand Bruises Raise Health Concerns

Weeks ago, Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, addressed similar observations, explaining that the bruises were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” Barbabella emphasized that the president remains in “excellent cognitive and physical health” and noted that the bruises could also be related to the aspirin he takes to prevent cardiovascular issues.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also addressed the matter in a statement to the Independent, highlighting Trump’s daily engagement with the public. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she said.

Donald Trump Is Yet to Say Something About the Bruises

Trump himself has not publicly commented on the bruises. In a lighter moment, he recently joked about his chances of reaching heaven, saying they were low, though he hoped progress on the Ukraine peace deal might improve them.

Meanwhile, Trump signed an executive order imposing a one-year jail term for anyone who burns the American flag. The move has sparked criticism, as previous Supreme Court rulings have deemed flag burning a form of protected free speech under the First Amendment.

Also Read: Donald Trump Set To End Cashless Bail: Could Your City Lose Federal Funding?

Tags: donald trump

