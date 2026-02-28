LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas breaking-news Blood Moon dubai airport Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

Airspace is also temporarily shut by regional authorities over some of the UAE and other Gulf countries as a precaution, whilst the situation in the country at large unfolded and caused the suspension of flights at major airports in Dubai.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 28, 2026 22:27:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, residents and visitors in Dubai were startled by explosions and loud bangs as tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US targets in the region. Following these attacks, several videos started to appear in the social media where the smoke and fire could be seen close to the entrance of the five star hotel on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai known as Fairmont The Palm. These videos showed columns of black smoke that were emerging above the complex of luxury hotels, which triggered a great number of anxieties and fears in the audience not only within the UAE but also in other countries. 

Watch Video

Dubai officials confirmed that there was an incident in a building in the Palm Jumeirah, and emergency response teams were called to the place. As per the official reports given in the article, the Dubai Civil Defence managed to put the ensuing fire under control, and four individuals were reported to have suffered injuries and taken to healthcare centers.



Although there were dramatic shots and the location was close to the Fairmont property, we could not understand whether the hotel was struck directly by a missile. Authorities were not categorical in claiming that the fire could be due to a direct hit by Iranian weapons and the hotel had not given its own confirmation that the damage had been done at the time of the reporting.

Did Missiles From Iran Strike Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah? Videos Show Fire And Smoke Near The Fairmont Hotel — Watch

Eyewitness and media reports in other outlets indicated that the missile debris or fragments (which were probably missiles that had been intercepted by the UAE air defenses) landed in the hotel location and sparked the fire. There were some people who narrated the shockwaves and aftermath in real time and reported that the streets and other places were quieter than normal as people remained at home due to the uncertainty. Airspace was also temporarily shut by regional authorities over some of the UAE and other Gulf countries as a precaution, whilst the situation in the country at large unfolded and caused the suspension of flights at major airports in Dubai. 

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Burj Khalifa EvacuationBurj Khalifa Newsdubai attack newsfairmont dubaifairmont hotel dubaipalm jumeirahpalm jumeirah newsUS-Israel-Iran war

RELATED News

A Strike On Iran’s Military And Nuclear Sites Coming Soon; What Does The Arrival Of 11 US F-22 Stealth Jets In Israel Mean?

US-Israel-Iran War: How Middle East Tensions Are Impacting India’s Basmati Rice Exports | Challenges And Market Impact Explained

Iran Defence Minister And Top Revolutionary Guards Commander Reportedly Killed In Israeli Strikes, Sources Claim

Explosions Rock Dubai: One Dead In Abu Dhabi As Iran Fires Missile Waves Across Gulf After US–Israel Strikes On Its Territory

Middle East War-Like Situation: Meet The Five Powerful Leaders Shaping The Course Of The US And Israel’s War On Iran

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2025-26: Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

“IPL Base Prize…” – J&K CM’s Reward for Ranji Champions Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

PAK vs SL, Super 8: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman Break All-Time T20 World Cup Partnership Record

Blood Moon Rising: Chandra Grahan 2026 Date, Time & How To Watch In India | All You Need To Know

After 19-Minute Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Returns To Spotlight After Meeting This Popular American YouTuber And Online Streamer; He Says…

India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

Middle East War-Like Situation: Meet The Five Powerful Leaders Shaping The Course Of The US And Israel’s War On Iran

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage
Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage
Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage
Smoke And Chaos In Dubai: Drone Strike Leads To Burj Khalifa Evacuation, Fire Seen At Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel — Watch Viral Footage

QUICK LINKS