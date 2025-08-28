Soros Foundation Rejects Trump’s Claim of Backing Violent Protests

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused billionaire George Soros and his son, Alex, of supporting violent protests across the United States, citing that they face criminal charges under the federal RICO law against organised crime.

Trump on his Truth Social platform claimed, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more.”

Soros Foundation Declines Allegations

The Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, rejected the allegations, terming them “outrageous and false.” A spokesperson said the organisation supports free speech and peaceful protest, not violence, and emphasised that such rights are fundamental to democracy.

George Soros (95) has long been a target of right-wing conspiracy theories due to his backing of progressive causes and the Democratic Party. Similar unfounded claims resurfaced in June when protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids turned violent.

Trump has previously blamed Soros for influencing his 2024 hush money conviction, alleging the financier swayed the prosecutor in the case. On Truth Social, Trump said that Soros and his supporters were “psychopaths” who had caused “great damage” to America.

Alex Soros, who now leads the Open Society Foundations, has openly backed Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic rival in 2024. His father’s philanthropy has been recognised at the highest levels; then-President Joe Biden awarded George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2023 for his global contributions to democracy and human rights. (Inputs from Live Mint/AFP)

ALSO READ: Behind Closed Doors: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Gaza War Meeting With Tony Blair