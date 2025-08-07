LIVE TV
South Korean Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for Ex President Suk Yeol's Wife Kim Keon Hee

South Korean Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for Ex President Suk Yeol’s Wife Kim Keon Hee

South Korea's special prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, following a seven-hour interrogation over bribery, political meddling and stock manipulation claims. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol continues to resist questioning as investigations deepen.

South Korean prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for Kim Keon Hee on allegations of bribery, stock manipulation and political influence linked to her husband's case. (Photo: X)
South Korean prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for Kim Keon Hee on allegations of bribery, stock manipulation and political influence linked to her husband's case. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 7, 2025 13:39:00 IST

Investigators in South Korea have filed a court request for an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife Kim Keon Hee, following a seven-hour questioning on multiple allegations, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday. The investigation focuses on bribery, stock manipulation, and undue political influence. Multiple charges were listed in the warrant request, including violations of financial market and campaign funding laws, Reuters reported.

Reports suggest Kim made brief remarks upon arrival, calling herself “someone insignificant”, but promised to challenge the accusations. 

Yoon’s Continued Resistance

For the second time in a week, Yoon refused to attend questioning related to his wife’s case, the report said, adding that the detention warrant for Yoon was set to expire Thursday.

Earlier, Yoon had in a strong gesture of defiance stripped off his prison uniform and lay in his cell wearing just underwear during an earlier questioning attempt, as reported by AP. His lawyers argue that investigators are infringing on his rights and using the process to shame him publicly.

Three Parallel Probes Underway

Kim’s probe is one of three special prosecutor-led investigations launched by the administration of President Lee Jae Myung, following Yoon’s ouster from office in April. These include inquiries into:

  • Yoon’s brief declaration of martial law in December
  • Alleged suppression of a marine’s death during a 2023 flood rescue
  • The corruption case against Kim, involving Unification Church intermediaries and suspect political meddling

Details of the Allegations

South Korean authorities have asserted that Yoon and Kim influenced candidate selection process within the conservative party during a 2022 by-election. Kim is also accused of receiving a necklace and other gifts through a fortuneteller acting for a Unification Church official. Alleged stock price manipulation is another point of deliberation in the investigation.

Kim issued a brief apology for causing public concern, while also asserting that she would defend herself.

Stakes Are High

Yoon faces serious charges, including insurrection and rebellion linked to his martial law order — a decree seen as targetting supposed anti-state forces in the National Assembly. If convicted, Yoon stands to face life in prison or possibly the death penalty, although South Korea has not carried out capital punishment since 1997, according to Reuters.

South Korean Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for Ex President Suk Yeol’s Wife Kim Keon Hee

