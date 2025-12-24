Taiwan Jolted By 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Shake In Taipei

Taiwan Earthquake: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island’s weather authorities. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor was strong enough to be felt in Taipei, where buildings swayed briefly. Officials said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.9 km, making it a relatively shallow event.

Taiwan is located near the boundary of two major tectonic plates, leaving the region highly vulnerable to seismic activity.

The island has experienced several deadly earthquakes in the past. In 2016, a powerful quake in southern Taiwan claimed more than 100 lives, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in 1999 killed over 2,000 people.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Trump’s Orders Or Pakistan’s Choice? Asim Munir To Send Troops To Israel, Fight In Gaza – Will Islamabad Betray Palestine Again?