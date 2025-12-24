LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan Jolted By 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Shake In Taipei

Taiwan Earthquake: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island’s weather authorities. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor was strong enough to be felt in Taipei, where buildings swayed briefly. Officials said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.9 km, making it a relatively shallow event.

Southeastern Taiwan Jolts By 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, No Immediate Reports Of Damage (Pic Credits: X)
Southeastern Taiwan Jolts By 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, No Immediate Reports Of Damage (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 24, 2025 16:26:37 IST

Taiwan Earthquake: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island’s weather authorities. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor was strong enough to be felt in Taipei, where buildings swayed briefly. Officials said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.9 km, making it a relatively shallow event.

Taiwan is located near the boundary of two major tectonic plates, leaving the region highly vulnerable to seismic activity.

The island has experienced several deadly earthquakes in the past. In 2016, a powerful quake in southern Taiwan claimed more than 100 lives, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in 1999 killed over 2,000 people.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 4:19 PM IST
Taiwan Jolted By 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Shake In Taipei

QUICK LINKS