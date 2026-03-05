LIVE TV
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions

Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions

Spain firmly rejects White House claims of cooperation in Middle East strikes, resists US pressure, and condemns Iran operations, emphasizing national values, diplomatic integrity, and caution amid escalating tensions with Washington.

Spain Denies and Pushes Back on US Claims (Pic: Reuter And X)
Spain Denies and Pushes Back on US Claims (Pic: Reuter And X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 02:08:11 IST

Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions

Diplomatic Clash Erupts as Madrid Rejects Washington’s Cooperation Claim

The White House claims Madrid has consented to assist US military operations throughout the Middle East, as press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that Spain understood the president’s message and that Spanish and US military forces had begun coordinating. Spain responded immediately.

Spain moved quickly to push back against the White House narrative. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares rejected the allegation, stating that government officials have maintained their original position on the war, the bombing of Iran, and the use of Spanish bases. A government spokesperson doubled down: “It is not true. We categorically deny any change.”

Who is factually correct? The situation currently unfolds between three possibilities: strategic messaging, political pressure, or diplomatic misunderstanding. The increasing conflicts in the Middle East have forced international attention to focus on Madrid, as the current moment demands analysis of whether the parties involved are working together, experiencing confusion, or engaging in direct conflict.

Spain Faces Trump’s Trade Threats Amid Military Dispute

The ongoing military conflict between Spain and the United States began when their economic relationship broke down under Trump’s aggressive diplomatic approach. Trump issued a direct warning to Spain after Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares declared that Madrid would deny the United States permission to use shared southern Spanish military bases for operations that violate the UN charter.

The two countries now face a critical moment, requiring them to navigate between diplomatic talks and economic pressure after their initial conflict over airspace and military tactics. Washington and Madrid are now in public conflict, which could have major effects on their military and trade relations.

Sánchez Criticises US and Israel: Spain Stands Firm

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delivered a strong condemnation against the military operations that the United States and Israel conducted throughout Iran. In his television address, he described the growing conflict as dangerous since it could lead to millions of deaths through its escalation.

Sánchez established Spain’s official position when he declared that Spain will not support any harmful activities which contradict its values and interests because of fear of retaliation from others. The Madrid government declared its intention to stay out of the war because it considers the conflict dangerous and unsuitable according to Spanish national values.

Spain now occupies a prominent position in global diplomatic efforts, which require it to weigh diplomatic considerations against moral obligations and public sentiment.

“We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone,” Sánchez said.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:08 AM IST
Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions

