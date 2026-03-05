Spain Denies and Pushes Back On US Claims, Stands Firm Against Middle East Strikes Amid Trump Tensions

Spain Faces Trump’s Trade Threats Amid Military Dispute

The ongoing military conflict between Spain and the United States began when their economic relationship broke down under Trump’s aggressive diplomatic approach. Trump issued a direct warning to Spain after Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares declared that Madrid would deny the United States permission to use shared southern Spanish military bases for operations that violate the UN charter.

The two countries now face a critical moment, requiring them to navigate between diplomatic talks and economic pressure after their initial conflict over airspace and military tactics. Washington and Madrid are now in public conflict, which could have major effects on their military and trade relations.

Sánchez Criticises US and Israel: Spain Stands Firm

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delivered a strong condemnation against the military operations that the United States and Israel conducted throughout Iran. In his television address, he described the growing conflict as dangerous since it could lead to millions of deaths through its escalation.

Sánchez established Spain’s official position when he declared that Spain will not support any harmful activities which contradict its values and interests because of fear of retaliation from others. The Madrid government declared its intention to stay out of the war because it considers the conflict dangerous and unsuitable according to Spanish national values.

Spain now occupies a prominent position in global diplomatic efforts, which require it to weigh diplomatic considerations against moral obligations and public sentiment.

“We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone,” Sánchez said.

(With Inputs)

