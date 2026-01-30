LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

The needle, which was used to sew shoes, got stuck inside the child’s neck, prompting surgery. The act of the Chinese mother has ignited anger among the public.

Chinese mother stabbed baby with a needle (photo: AI-generated)
Chinese mother stabbed baby with a needle (photo: AI-generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 30, 2026 19:29:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing case from China’s Yunnan province, a mother, identified as Dao, allegedly pierced her 10-month-old child 600 times with a needle. While probing the matter, the official confirmed that the mother pinned her baby in an attempt to treat the baby boy herself.  

You Might Be Interested In

Doctors confirmed that when the baby misbehaved or cried due to fever or a cold, his mother stabbed him with needles to punish him. The strange behaviour of the mother sparked a wave of online outrage.

Why did the Chinese mother stab the infant with a needle?

As reported by Dr. Sui Wenyuan, Spine Surgeon, sharing a post online recalling the horrific incident involving the 10-month-old. On December 16, a baby boy was admitted to the hospital in Yunnan province, in southwestern China, complaining of fever.

You Might Be Interested In

During treatment, Wenyuan found out that at least 500 to 600 times, the baby was pierced by a needle. The needle, which was used to sew shoes, got stuck inside the child’s neck near the cervical spine, prompting surgery. The doctor further said that when the baby was disobedient, the Chinese mother used the technique to punish the boy as a form of home remedy.

Wenyuan said, “We completed all necessary tests and successfully performed the surgery on the same day as the consultation.”

“The child had a high fever, possibly due to rust on the needle. However, three to four days after the operation, his temperature dropped, and he was transferred out of intensive care,” the doctor added.

How did the internet react?

The Chinese mother punishing her baby boy has ignited widespread anger across social media. Many viewers have called the mother ‘cruel’.

Another user expressed the anger and seriousness of the cruelty, stating, “How terrifying. I cannot believe someone could be this cruel in this day and age.”

“That child is so pitiful, born into the wrong family. Please do not let the biological parents raise him anymore,” another user blasted in the comment.

Read more: 70-Year-Old Farmer Chased and Burnt Alive on Road in Tamil Nadu, Sparks Violent Protest, 3 Detained by Police

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 7:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Chinese mother punishing her baby boyChinese mother-baby treatmentinfants stab with needlestabbing 600 times with a needle

RELATED News

Donald Trump Warns Keir Starmer Against Doing Business With China Amid Beijing Visit, Dubs It ‘Very Dangerous’ For The UK

US Military Destroyer USS Delbert D. Black Takes Position At Eilat Port As Iran Deploys 1,000 Strategic Drones Amid Rising Tensions

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

Trump Weighs Expanded Military Action Against Iran As Brutal Post-Protest Crackdown Triggers Global Alarm

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Controversial Remark Rekindles IND vs PAK Rivalry | Watch Video

JEE Mains Prep Tests Now Available On Google Gemini AI; Here’s How It Will Help Students With Mock Exams To Crack One Of India’s Most Competitive Entrance Exams

70-Year-Old Farmer Chased and Burnt Alive on Road in Tamil Nadu, Sparks Violent Protest, 3 Detained by Police

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

‘I Just Made A Small Joke’: Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

Delhi Horror: Man Brutally Kills 12-Year-Old Stepson After Picking Him Up From School, Gouges Out His Eyes, Leaves Behind A Chilling Confession Video Saying ‘I Will Kill Your Child’

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage
‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage
‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage
‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS