‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing case from China’s Yunnan province, a mother, identified as Dao, allegedly pierced her 10-month-old child 600 times with a needle. While probing the matter, the official confirmed that the mother pinned her baby in an attempt to treat the baby boy herself.

Doctors confirmed that when the baby misbehaved or cried due to fever or a cold, his mother stabbed him with needles to punish him. The strange behaviour of the mother sparked a wave of online outrage.

Why did the Chinese mother stab the infant with a needle?

As reported by Dr. Sui Wenyuan, Spine Surgeon, sharing a post online recalling the horrific incident involving the 10-month-old. On December 16, a baby boy was admitted to the hospital in Yunnan province, in southwestern China, complaining of fever.

During treatment, Wenyuan found out that at least 500 to 600 times, the baby was pierced by a needle. The needle, which was used to sew shoes, got stuck inside the child’s neck near the cervical spine, prompting surgery. The doctor further said that when the baby was disobedient, the Chinese mother used the technique to punish the boy as a form of home remedy.

Wenyuan said, “We completed all necessary tests and successfully performed the surgery on the same day as the consultation.”

“The child had a high fever, possibly due to rust on the needle. However, three to four days after the operation, his temperature dropped, and he was transferred out of intensive care,” the doctor added.

How did the internet react?

The Chinese mother punishing her baby boy has ignited widespread anger across social media. Many viewers have called the mother ‘cruel’.

Another user expressed the anger and seriousness of the cruelty, stating, “How terrifying. I cannot believe someone could be this cruel in this day and age.”

“That child is so pitiful, born into the wrong family. Please do not let the biological parents raise him anymore,” another user blasted in the comment.

