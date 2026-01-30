70-Year-Old Farmer Chased and Burnt Alive on Road in Tamil Nadu, Sparks Violent Protest, 3 Detained by Police

A shocking incident in Tamil Nadu has triggered widespread outrage after a 70-year-old farmer was allegedly chased on the road and burnt alive by a group of men in Cuddalore district. The brutal attack, which took place while the elderly man was travelling on a two-wheeler with a friend, has led to rising public anger and protests in the area.

Police have detained three people for questioning in connection with the case, while investigations are underway to determine the exact motive behind the crime.

What Really Happened?

As per initial reports, the attackers stopped the two men, forced Rajendran’s companion to flee, and then doused the elderly farmer with petrol before setting him on fire. The accused reportedly escaped from the spot soon after the attack.

Rajendran suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where he remains admitted. Doctors have said his condition is critical.

Why Was Farmer Burnt Alive?

Police officials said preliminary findings suggest the attack was driven by a personal dispute. Sources indicated that tensions linked to an alleged extramarital relationship involving the victim’s daughter-in-law may have led to the crime, though investigators are continuing to verify the details.

Three people have been detained for questioning, while the main accused is suspected to be a man identified as Manikandan, police said. Authorities added that more information is expected to come to light as the investigation moves forward.

