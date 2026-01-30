Delhi Horror: Man Brutally Kills 12-Year-Old Stepson After Picking Him Up From School, Gouges Out His Eyes, Leaves Behind A Chilling Confession Video Saying ‘I Will Kill Your Child’

Delhi: A 12-year-old boy was brutally murdered by his stepfather in Delhi’s Shastri Park area in the early hours of Friday. The victim, a Class 7 student, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon, and his eyes were gouged out.

Accused Sent Confession Video, Shared Victim’s Photo

Police said the accused recorded a confession video before the child’s body was recovered. He also sent a photograph of the victim to his elder brother after the killing, officials added.

Child Picked Up From School, Says Mother

The victim’s mother, Mumtaz, alleged that the accused had picked up the child from school before killing him. Recounting the ordeal, she said she had received a threatening phone call from her husband earlier.

“He told me, ‘Come here or I will kill your child.’ I thought he was lying. The children went to school, and he took my son from there and killed him,” she said.

Family Learnt Of Killing Hours Later

The victim’s elder brother, Aman, said the family was informed several hours after the murder had taken place. “We came to know around 7 am. He had already killed him at around 3 am. He sent the photo in the morning,” Aman said.

Police Probe Underway

Police are working to establish the exact sequence of events, including how the child was taken from school and where the murder occurred. Some suspects have been detained for questioning, and further investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: ‘Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behan Ko’: Delhi SWAT Commando Kajal Chaudhary’s Brother Recalls Hearing Screams of Her Pregnant Sister in Last Horrifying Call Before Her Husband Killed Her