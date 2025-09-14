Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What's The New Challenge?

Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki took charge at Singha Durbar amid political unrest and ongoing protests. Her elevation followed corruption allegations against former PM KP Sharma Oli and the dissolution of Parliament, with fresh elections set for March 2026.

Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As Interim PM
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As Interim PM

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 14, 2025 12:49:23 IST

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki officially assumed office at Singha Durbar today. She arrived at the Prime Minister’s office, housed in the Home Ministry building, at 11 am to take charge. Soon after, she convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary and all ministry secretaries.

Officials said she may issue immediate directions related to the reinstatement of civil services. Discussions on the first expansion of her cabinet are underway, and appointments could be announced later today. Karki described her elevation as a historic moment as protests continue across Nepal.

Political Protests Lead to Dissolution of Parliament

Karki’s rise to leadership follows weeks of nationwide protests led by Nepal’s Gen Z youth. The unrest was triggered by corruption allegations against former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his cabinet. Demonstrations demanding economic equality and transparency intensified in Kathmandu and other cities.

The crisis reached a peak with the dissolution of Parliament, which President Ram Chandra Paudel approved on September 12. Fresh parliamentary elections have been scheduled for March 5, 2026, as the country prepares for a new political chapter.

Opposition Parties Raise Strong Objections

Nepal’s major political parties have strongly opposed the dissolution of Parliament. The Nepali Congress (NC) said the decision undermines democratic achievements and termed it “absolutely unconstitutional”.

NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma warned that violating constitutional provisions raises serious concerns. Similarly, CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel called the move “ironically concerning”, highlighting contradictions in political support compared to past decisions. The CPN (Maoist Centre) also opposed the step, saying it contravenes the constitutional framework and erodes democratic accountability.

Nepal Bar Association Calls Move Arbitrary

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) described the dissolution of Parliament as arbitrary and damaging to constitutional values. NBA President Vijay Prasad Mishra and General Secretary Kedar Prasad Koirala said the move weakens public trust in democratic institutions.

They urged citizens, political parties, and civic groups to stand against what they called a regressive step. The lawyers’ body emphasized that constitutionalism must remain the guiding principle for Nepal’s democratic future.

Despite domestic criticism, Karki’s interim administration has received support from international stakeholders. The US Ambassador to Nepal welcomed her appointment and praised efforts to restore calm after recent violent protests. The envoy commended President Paudel, youth leaders, and the Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel for enabling a smooth political transition. The United States expressed readiness to work with the interim government as Nepal moves toward the March 2026 elections.

Challenges Ahead for Interim Prime Minister

As the nation slowly returns to stability, Sushila Karki faces the task of steering Nepal through a turbulent phase. Her priorities include managing opposition dissent, rebuilding public confidence, and ensuring free and fair elections. Leaders said her administration must also address long-standing issues of corruption, economic disparity, and governance reforms. With the interim government now in place, Nepal stands at a critical juncture on its democratic journey.

Tags: gen-z-protest nepal-pm sushila karki

Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?

Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?

Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?

QUICK LINKS