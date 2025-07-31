Swedish Terrorist Sentenced to Life for Burning Jordanian Pilot Alive

A Swedish court has sentenced convicted terrorist Osama Krayem to life imprisonment for allegedly killing Jordanian pilot Lt Moaz al-Kasasbeh in 2015, who was burned alive in a cage by the Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

About Swedish Terrorist Osama Krayem

Krayem (32) has already been serving a 30-year sentence for his involvement in the 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels terror attacks, and was convicted of serious war crimes and terrorist crimes by the Stockholm District Court.

Lt al-Kasasbeh was captured in December 2014 after his jet crashed near Raqqa, Syria, during a mission against IS as part of a US-led coalition. A video released by IS later showed the pilot being burned alive inside a cage, sparking global outrage.

Although Krayem denied the charges and claimed he was unaware of the execution plans, the court ruled that he played an active role in the murder.

“The defendant, through his actions, contributed so actively to the death of the pilot that he should be considered a perpetrator,” presiding Judge Anna Liljenberg Gullesjo stated.

According to the court, Krayem was present at the execution site, armed and in uniform, and took part in guarding Lt al-Kasasbeh before and during the execution. He also helped lead the pilot to the cage where he was burned.

The court awarded compensation of approximately 80,000 Swedish kronor (around $8,200) each to the pilot’s parents and siblings.

Krayem, originally from Malmö, Sweden, travelled to Syria in 2014 to join IS. In addition to his conviction in Sweden, he has been found guilty of multiple terrorist crimes in Europe, including involvement in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people and the Brussels bombings that left 32 dead.

The pilot’s family welcomed the sentencing. “It is painful for my parents to be confronted with this event again, but we are grateful that the Swedish authorities want to give us justice,” Lt al-Kasasbeh’s brother, Jawdat, told Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Radio. (BBC Inputs)

