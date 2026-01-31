‘Sweet Pea’, ‘Love’: Latest Epstein Files Reveal Friendly 2002 Email Between Melania Trump And Ghislaine Maxwell Before Her Marriage To US President

Fresh documents made public by the U.S. Justice Department as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case files include what appears to be a cordial email exchange from October 23, 2002, between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate later convicted of sex trafficking.

The email predates Melania’s 2005 marriage to Donald Trump and shows her referencing a New York Magazine article about Epstein while expressing interest in meeting Maxwell.

The files are part of a larger disclosure in which over 600,000 documents had been released by Friday evening, with millions more identified as potentially releasable but still sealed, according to a report by The Associated Press.

“Nice Story About JE”: What Melania Wrote

In the email, Melania addressed Maxwell as “G” and wrote:

“Dear G, How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture.”

She also referred to Epstein’s visit to Palm Beach and expressed her desire to travel there:

“How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down.”

Melania signed off the message warmly:

“Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania.”

Maxwell’s Reply: “Sweet Pea”

Maxwell’s response, included in the files, was equally friendly. She addressed Melania as “sweet pea” and explained that her travel plans had changed:

“Sweet pea- thanks for your message. Actually, plans changed again, and I am now on my way back to NY.”

She added that her busy schedule would likely prevent them from meeting but promised to try to call.

The affectionate tone of the exchange has drawn attention because of Maxwell’s later conviction and Epstein’s criminal history.

The New York Magazine Article

The New York Magazine article mentioned in the email later became widely known because it included a quote from Donald Trump saying Epstein liked women “on the younger side.”

The email suggests Melania had read the article and complimented both Maxwell and the coverage of Epstein at the time.

Other Mentions of Melania in the Files

The documents also reportedly include Melania’s name in later email exchanges between Epstein and author Michael Wolff in 2017, when Donald Trump was serving as U.S. president. In one message, Epstein wrote:

“Some journalists working a lead on a Melania boyfriend.”

Additionally, a redacted 2012 message referenced the possibility of Epstein visiting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club after Christmas instead of traveling to his private island.

Wider Disclosures Involving Trump Associates and Public Figures

The newly released records also mention several high-profile names, including Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson, in various contexts related to Epstein’s communications and social network.

Democrats have criticized the release as incomplete, noting that millions of potentially relevant documents remain sealed.

Epstein’s Death and Ongoing Scrutiny

Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. Since then, court filings, depositions, and official releases have continued to shed light on his vast network of acquaintances across politics, business, and celebrity circles.

The 2002 email exchange between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell has now become one of the more closely examined elements of the latest document release, primarily due to the tone of the correspondence and its timing before Melania’s marriage to Donald Trump.

