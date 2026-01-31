LIVE TV
DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
Home > World > Epstein Files: Donald Trump Accused Of Measuring Kids Genitals With Fingers, Woman Allegedly Bit Him After Forced Oral Sex

Epstein Files: Donald Trump Accused Of Measuring Kids Genitals With Fingers, Woman Allegedly Bit Him After Forced Oral Sex

Newly released Epstein files contain explosive, yet unverified, claims linking Donald Trump to sexual misconduct. Allegations include oral sex incidents and shocking claims about Trump measuring minors’ genitals at parties. The DOJ has called the reports “untrue and sensationalist,” stressing none are substantiated.

Epstein files allege Trump in sexual abuse claims; DOJ calls reports false and unverified. Photo: X.
Epstein files allege Trump in sexual abuse claims; DOJ calls reports false and unverified. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 31, 2026 13:33:56 IST

Epstein Files: Donald Trump Accused Of Measuring Kids Genitals With Fingers, Woman Allegedly Bit Him After Forced Oral Sex

Epstein Files: Newly released documents from the investigation into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include claims involving President Donald Trump. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has described these claims as “untrue and sensationalist.”

What Are Allegations Against Donald Trump In Epstein Files?

Among the claims, one report alleges that an individual contacted the FBI, stating that a friend had been forced to perform oral sex on Trump approximately 35 years ago in New Jersey. According to the release, the friend, then 13 or 14 years old, allegedly bit Trump during the act, prompting him to hit her in the face. The report also states that the same individual was abused by Epstein.

The DOJ noted that the lead was sent to a Washington field office for follow-up, but emphasized that the allegations are “unfounded and false.”

A DoJ spokesperson said, “this production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Donald Trump Measured Child’s Genitals With His Fingers, New Epstein Files Allege

The documents also include claims that Trump measured a child’s genitals with his fingers during an “auction” at his Mar-a-Lago resort. According to an email summarizing complaints submitted to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, Epstein would allegedly bring children to these parties, where they were supposedly “auctioned off” to guests.

The reports further allege that attendees at these events included elder men, Elon Musk, and Trump’s eldest children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

An unverified account cited in the documents states, “we were taken in rooms, forced to give oral sex to Donald J. Trump. Forced to allow them to penetrate us. I was 13 years old when Donald J. Trump raped me. Ghislaine Maxwell was also present.”

DOJ and White House Responses

The DOJ has consistently maintained that these claims are unsubstantiated. After the release of 30,000 files in an earlier batch, the department said, “some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the DOJ had also released several of Epstein’s personal emails. He emphasized that, “in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims. During the course of our investigation, we seized years and years’ worth of Epstein’s personal emails. These are communications with hundreds and hundreds of individuals discussing intimate details of Epstein’s and others’ lives.”

The White House reiterated, “this production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

What Has Donald Trump Said

Donald Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to the Epstein case. He has never been accused of any crimes by law enforcement and has not been the subject of any investigation.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 1:32 PM IST
Epstein Files: Donald Trump Accused Of Measuring Kids Genitals With Fingers, Woman Allegedly Bit Him After Forced Oral Sex

