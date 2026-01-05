LIVE TV
Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: All New Year's Eve Victims Identified, Half Were Under 18

Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: All New Year's Eve Victims Identified, Half Were Under 18

All 40 victims who died in the tragic New Year’s Eve Swiss bar fire in Switzerland have now been officially identified, police said on Sunday, confirming that more than half were under 18.

All Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire Victims Identified. Photos: X
All Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire Victims Identified. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 5, 2026 03:53:11 IST

Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: All New Year's Eve Victims Identified, Half Were Under 18

All 40 victims who died in the tragic New Year’s Eve Swiss bar fire in Switzerland have now been officially identified, police said on Sunday, confirming that more than half were under 18. 

Valais Police said the remaining 16 victims were identified after the blaze at the Constellation bar in the Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana in the early hours of January 1. The incident is being described as one of the deadliest tragedies in recent Swiss history, casting a pall of grief across the country. 

Half of Victims Under 18 

Police said 26 of the 40 victims were teenagers, including a 14-year-old French national and a 14-year-old from Switzerland. Authorities have so far withheld the names of most of the victims. 

Among those who lost their lives, 21 were Swiss nationals, while seven were French and six Italian. The remaining victims included citizens of Romania, Turkey, Portugal, and Belgium, as well as one Swiss-French dual national and a 15-year-old girl who held French, Israeli, and British citizenship.

Also Read: Who Was Nikitha Godishala? Indian Woman Missing Since New Year’s Eve Found Stabbed to Death in Ex-Boyfriend’s US Apartment 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 3:53 AM IST
Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: All New Year’s Eve Victims Identified, Half Were Under 18

