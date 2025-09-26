LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 07:28:07 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 26 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 11 Chinese military vessels, seven naval vessels and one official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Friday (local time).

The ministry stated that 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “11 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected one Chinese military vessel and five naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Thursday (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, “1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded.”

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the “One China” principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute’s roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: adiz, air-defence-identification-zone, aircraft, china, naval-vessels, pla, taiwan, territorial-waters

Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

