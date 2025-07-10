LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan Says Chinese Military Entered Its Territory As 10-Day War Exercises Begin

Taiwan Says Chinese Military Entered Its Territory As 10-Day War Exercises Begin

Twelve Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected near Taiwan, with several aircraft crossing into its Air Defense Identification Zone, prompting a defensive response. Taiwan has launched its annual Han Kuang military drills, involving 22,000 reservists and U.S.-supplied weapons, to prepare for a potential Chinese invasion.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 10:48:05 IST

Twelve Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were found to be operating around the country, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

The ministry said that the Chinese military entered its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) by crossing the median line. 

In response, Taiwan deployed naval ships, aircraft, and coastal missile systems to guard its territory, the statement added.

Why Does China Want To Invade Taiwan? 

“12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” Taiwan’s MND posted on X.

Beijing seeks the capture of Taiwan due to its policy of “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and uses influence warfare as well as military threats to pursue it, local media reports quoted Taiwan President Lai Ching-te as saying.

In a bid to prepare for a potential Chinese invasion, Taiwan began its annual military exercises, which will last for 10 days. The US acquired tanks like the M1A2T, and equipment such as the Mobile Artillery Rocket System will also be used by Taiwan’s security forces.

10-Day Military Exercises Launched In Taiwan

Experts say the exercises this year will be planned to resist China’s “grey zone warfare,” under which the Chinese jets and naval ships enter Taiwan-controlled skies and water as a method of intimidation and threats.

China has long claimed that Taiwan is its territory, and Beijing will acquire it by military action if deemed necessary. However, experts say Taiwanese want to be completely independent. 

The military drills are known as Han Kuang and have been held every year since 1984. Besides all three units of Taiwan’s military, this year’s exercises will feature around 22,000 reserved troops. 

In response, Chinese Defense official Colonel Jiang Bin called the exercises a “bluff” and a “self-deceiving trick.”

Earlier in a report, the US has said that China has set a deadline of the year 2027 by which it would be able to invade Taiwan, but Beijing has dismissed these reports.

