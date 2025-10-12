Taliban Claims 58 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Border Clash, Issues Fresh Warning, Demands Islamabad To…

The Taliban on Sunday issued a strong warning to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of providing shelter to ISIS terrorists. The group also claimed that its counterstrikes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and injured 30 others. These strikes came in response to recent Pakistani air raids in Kabul.

Speaking at a press conference, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “Pakistan should expel the important ISIS members who are hiding there from its soil or hand them over to the Islamic Emirate. The ISIS group poses a threat to many countries of the world, including Afghanistan.”

Mujahid emphasised that Afghanistan has the right to defend its air and land borders. He said Taliban forces paused overnight operations along the Durand Line, the official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban spokesperson also revealed that at least 20 Taliban fighters were killed during the clashes. Despite this, he claimed the Afghan forces successfully defended their territory and continued efforts to eliminate ISIS presence from Afghanistan.

The Taliban accused Pakistan of setting up new ISIS training centres in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

“Recruits were brought to these centers for training via Karachi and Islamabad airports,” Mujahid said, suggesting Islamabad was actively supporting the terrorist group even after the Taliban had cleared their own territory.

These developments highlight the escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The border region has seen repeated clashes in recent months, and the Taliban’s accusations come amid growing concerns over ISIS activities in South Asia.

