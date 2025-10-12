Taliban Strikes Back Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Days After Kabul Attack: What Exactly Happened

Violent clashes broke out overnight along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The fighting began after the Taliban launched attacks on several Pakistani military posts, hours after Pakistan reportedly carried out airstrikes in Kabul, according to officials from both sides.

Taliban officials claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they were retaliating against Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory. They also claimed to have captured two Pakistani border posts in the southern Helmand province, a claim confirmed by local Afghan authorities.

Pakistani security officials acknowledged the overnight fighting, confirming that Taliban forces fired at multiple border points. “Tonight, Taliban forces began firing at several border points. We retaliated with artillery at four locations along the border,” a Pakistani government official told The Guardian. The official added that Pakistan used tanks and heavy weapons to respond, stressing, “We will not tolerate any aggression from the Afghan Taliban within our territory.”

According to Afghan news outlet Tolo News, Taliban forces said they killed at least 12 Pakistani soldiers during the clashes in Helmand’s Bahram Chah district. They also claimed to have seized a Pakistani armoured tank and captured five soldiers who later surrendered in Kandahar’s Maiwand district.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence described the operations as “successful” and warned that any future violation of its airspace would trigger a “strong response.” Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi said the country’s armed forces were “fully prepared to defend Afghanistan’s sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials told Reuters that their forces were responding “with full force,” calling the Taliban’s attacks “unprovoked.” They said fighting occurred at more than six points along the border.

The escalating violence shows the growing tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban-led government in Kabul. The Afghanistan-Pakistan border, stretching 2,600 km (1,615 miles), has long been a flashpoint for armed confrontations and territorial disputes between the two nations.

