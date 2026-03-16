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Home > World > Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

Iran denies seeking a ceasefire, responding to Trump’s claims it was “begging” for a deal. Tehran vows prolonged military operations under its “resistance endurance” strategy, signaling readiness for extended conflict, strategic retaliation, and defiance against U.S. maximum-pressure tactics.

Tehran Denies Wanting a Ceasefire
Tehran Denies Wanting a Ceasefire

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 02:31:36 IST

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Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

The diplomatic divide between Washington and Tehran now stands at its most extreme point because Iranian officials denied their alleged efforts to end current hostilities.

The Iranian government did not request a ceasefire, according to Tehran’s Foreign Ministry, which responded to President Donald Trump’s statement that the country was “begging” for a deal to stop military operations.

By choosing to continue its military operations, Iran has declared its intention to fight a long-term battle because the country now considers its military operations to be sustained combat instead of efforts to reduce hostilities.

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Resistance Endurance

The Iranian government uses military operations to defend its territorial sovereignty through its “resistance endurance” military strategy. State officials have clarified that they see no tactical advantage in entering negotiations while under the pressure of active aerial campaigns.

Tehran prepares for an extended conflict because its Revolutionary Guard and other military units must remain operationally ready despite all economic and logistical costs.

The long-term defiance of Tehran shows that its defense system can withstand the “maximum pressure” methods that the Trump administration brought back into use. The conflict will continue until the United States understands the expensive consequences of its military actions.

Strategic Retaliation

Tehran uses its “strategic retaliation” approach to send warnings to the United States and its regional partners that the conflict will spread beyond its current boundaries. Iranian military leaders declared that all nations that allow their territory to be used for American or Israeli military operations will become valid military targets.

Iran has demonstrated its capability to conduct drone and missile operations against multiple regional targets, which proves its ability to disrupt global energy markets and security operations whenever it chooses.

Iran warns Trump that they will fight “as long as it takes,” which demonstrates their intention to make Washington responsible for the war’s length because they believe diplomatic concessions will end regional conflict.

Also Read: Baghdad International Airport Rocked By Rockets Near US Diplomatic Base As Iran War Escalation Sparks Panic Across Region

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:31 AM IST
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Tags: ceasefireiranmilitary operationsresistance endurancestrategic retaliationtehrantrump

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Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

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Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

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Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions
Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions
Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions
Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

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