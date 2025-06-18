Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > ‘Terrorism Is Enemy of Humanity’: PM Modi Thanks Croatia For Backing India After Pahalgam Attack

‘Terrorism Is Enemy of Humanity’: PM Modi Thanks Croatia For Backing India After Pahalgam Attack

Croatia received praise from PM Modi for its support after the Pahalgam terror attack. He called terrorism the enemy of humanity and stressed the importance of global democratic unity. The two countries also agreed to cooperate in various sectors, including economy and defense.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 00:34:32 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Croatia, said that terrorism is against all the forces that believe in democracy and it is the enemy of humanity.

PM Modi Thanks Croatia for Support Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

While thanking the Croatian Government and its Prime Ministerm for the support after the Pahalgam attack, Modi said, We agree that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and is against the forces that believe in democracy. We are deeply grateful to the Prime Minister and the Croatian Government for their condolences on the terrorist attack in India on April 22.” 

PM Modi highlighted the India-Europe friendship and said India values the support from friendly countries during the difficult times.

“In such a difficult time, the support of our friendly countries was very valuable to us. We both agree that the India-Europe partnership holds great importance in today’s global environment,” adding, “Croatia’s support and cooperation are very important in strengthening our strategic partnership with the EU.”

Also Read: PM Modi In A 35-Minute Phone Call Tells Trump US Played No Role In Op Sindoor Ceasefire: India Will Never Accept Mediation

Croatia Expresses Sorrow 

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who has expressed solidarity with India after the Pahalgam attack, condemned the terror attack once again. 

“We have also discussed and expressed sorrow for the terrorist attack that happened in India, after which India had to react, and we also said that the global situation in terms of security is very volatile. So it is important to have the most influential actors worldwide give their contribution to peace… We have understood very well the Indian Prime Minister’s message on fighting against terrorism because that is the biggest threat to global stability,” he added.

India and Croatia to Cooperate in Various Sectors

Plenkovic shared that the two countries have agreed to cooperate in various areas, including economy and defense.

We have also agreed on future cooperation in all areas from the economy to defence…We want to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, and information technology. As India is a global leader in the IT sector,” Plenkovic added.

After finishing his G7 trip in Canada, PM Modi arrived in Croatia, where he met the Indian diaspora in the country. He acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the development of both Croatia and India.

“Croatia’s Indian community has contributed to Croatia’s progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!” he said in an X post.

Also Read: PM Modi Gives A Clear Message At G7 Summit: Any Country Supporting Terrorism Will Pay The Price

Tags: andrej plenkoviccroatiapm modi’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?