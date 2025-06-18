‘Terrorism Is Enemy of Humanity’: PM Modi Thanks Croatia For Backing India After Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Croatia, said that terrorism is against all the forces that believe in democracy and it is the enemy of humanity.

PM Modi Thanks Croatia for Support Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

While thanking the Croatian Government and its Prime Ministerm for the support after the Pahalgam attack, Modi said, “We agree that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and is against the forces that believe in democracy. We are deeply grateful to the Prime Minister and the Croatian Government for their condolences on the terrorist attack in India on April 22.”

PM Modi highlighted the India-Europe friendship and said India values the support from friendly countries during the difficult times.

“In such a difficult time, the support of our friendly countries was very valuable to us. We both agree that the India-Europe partnership holds great importance in today’s global environment,” adding, “Croatia’s support and cooperation are very important in strengthening our strategic partnership with the EU.”

Croatia Expresses Sorrow

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who has expressed solidarity with India after the Pahalgam attack, condemned the terror attack once again.

“We have also discussed and expressed sorrow for the terrorist attack that happened in India, after which India had to react, and we also said that the global situation in terms of security is very volatile. So it is important to have the most influential actors worldwide give their contribution to peace… We have understood very well the Indian Prime Minister’s message on fighting against terrorism because that is the biggest threat to global stability,” he added.

India and Croatia to Cooperate in Various Sectors

Plenkovic shared that the two countries have agreed to cooperate in various areas, including economy and defense.

We have also agreed on future cooperation in all areas from the economy to defence…We want to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, and information technology. As India is a global leader in the IT sector,” Plenkovic added.

After finishing his G7 trip in Canada, PM Modi arrived in Croatia, where he met the Indian diaspora in the country. He acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the development of both Croatia and India.

“Croatia’s Indian community has contributed to Croatia’s progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!” he said in an X post.

