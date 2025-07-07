LIVE TV
Home > World > Texas Floods: New Jersey Coast Guard Swimmer Rescues Around 200, Including Dozens Of Children

Texas Floods: New Jersey Coast Guard Swimmer Rescues Around 200, Including Dozens Of Children

New Jersey Coast Guard swimmer Scott Ruskan rescued nearly 200 people, including children at Camp Mystic, during deadly flash floods in Texas. On his first mission, he led triage efforts and saved 165 lives, earning praise as a national hero.

Coast Guard swimmer Scott Ruskan, 26, from New Jersey, rescued nearly 200 people many of them children from deadly flash floods in Texas during his first mission, earning national praise for his heroic efforts.
Coast Guard swimmer Scott Ruskan, 26, from New Jersey, rescued nearly 200 people many of them children from deadly flash floods in Texas during his first mission, earning national praise for his heroic efforts. (Photo credit: The New York Times)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 00:42:33 IST

A young U.S Coast Guard rescue swimmer from New Jersey is being hailed as a national hero after saving nearly 200 people, including many children during the time of devastating flash floods in Central Texas.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, 26, entered this rescue mission into the history books. He had contended through treacherous waters and severe bad weather conditions to personally rescue 165 and assist in evacuating nearly 200 people from Camp Mystic, a riverside summer camp hit hard by the unexpected flooding.

Scott Ruskan, the hero of Texas Floods

Ruskan, who was the sole triage coordinator present, suddenly evaluated the situation and coordinated the rescue efforts in the location. U.S Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem appreciated him, stating him to be “an American hero” on a social media platform.

United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin (Ruskan) saved  incredible 165 lives directly in the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. His courageous selflessness is the embodiment of the spirit and mission of the @USCG,” Noem posted on X.

ALSO READ: ‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Ruskan explained about how he and his crew located a mass of stranded kids at Camp Mystic during an aerial sweep.

“We noticed a huge group of people, approximately 200 children at a campground. So, we’re like, okay, that’s where we’re going, and we’re just going to get all those people out as we can until all of them are gone,” Ruskan said. “We were at Mystic for a significant amount of time. We most likely got about 200 people out of there alone. He further elaborated.

Background of Texas Floods

The floods, precipitated by heavy rain and the overflowing of the Guadalupe River, have brought total destruction to Kerr County. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had confirmed 68 fatalities, includes 28 children and 40 adults as of Sunday afternoon. However many of the victims are still went unidentified, and efforts are putting to locate 11 missing persons, including 10 Camp Mystic campers and one counselor, continue.

From all over the nation emergency crews have assisted locals in rescue and recovery efforts,  as Texas battles one of the deadliest flash floods in history.

ALSO READ: Texas Floods Kill 82 Including 28 Children: Dozens Remain Missing As Governor Warns Of More Rain

Tags: New Jersey coast guardtexas floods

