LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal

What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s Hun Sen. The ruling, citing a breach of constitutional ethics, forces her immediate removal after just one year in office. The decision deepens Thailand’s political turmoil as her coalition faces a fragile majority.

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra dismissed by top court over leaked call with Hun Sen, sparking political uncertainty. Photo/X-@ingshin.
Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra dismissed by top court over leaked call with Hun Sen, sparking political uncertainty. Photo/X-@ingshin.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 18:17:38 IST

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed from her role by the country’s  Constitutional Court. The top court ruled that she violated constitutional ethics during a phone call with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen.. Shinawatra held the position for one year, and after Friday’s decision, she has to leave her office immediately.

On July on while hearing the case, the court had already suspended her. The court last month agreed to hear the case, and  Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was temporarily given charge to lead the country.

Why Was Thailand’s PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Removed?

The whole issue started when a phone recording between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen leaked online. The call happened when the two countries were locked in conflict over the border territory, and the conversation was intended to ease the tensions.

However, the phone call led to uproar in Thailand, giving the impression that Paetongtarn was overly cordial in discussing a national security matter and appeared to disparage a Thai army general.

Also Read: Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed: What’s Next for the Country?

It was Hun Sen who made the recording public. , Sen served as Cambodia’s prime minister for 38 years before handing power to his son Hun Manet in 2023.

In May, the tensions between the two countries intensified when a Cambodian soldier was killed after a brief clash in disputed territory. The conflict escalated in late June when the two countries engaged in a day skirmish that left dozens dead and forced more than 260,000 people to flee.

What Is Next For Thailand?

The removal of PM Paetongtarn has led to a governance crisis in the country, as the coalition government survives on a thin majority. After the leaked call, the Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai’s largest partner, withdrew its support. This has led the coalition to have only a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The removal of PM is also a setback for Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra, who was the Prime Minister in the past and was also removed in a 2006 military coup.

Thaksin has remained a central figure in Thai politics by backing proxy parties, including Pheu Thai. He is a populist leader in Thailand. With his populist policies, he has amassed vast wealth in the telecommunications industry.

Also Read: Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Sacked; Who Will Be the Next Prime Minister?

Tags: paetongtarn shinawatratailandThailand PM dismissedthailand prime ministerWorld news

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Did You Know This Actress Who Quit Bhojpuri Industry After Clashing With Pawan Singh?
Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal
What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal
What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal
What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?