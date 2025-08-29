What Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Discussed With Cambodian Leader That Led To Her Dismissal

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed from her role by the country’s Constitutional Court. The top court ruled that she violated constitutional ethics during a phone call with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen.. Shinawatra held the position for one year, and after Friday’s decision, she has to leave her office immediately.

On July on while hearing the case, the court had already suspended her. The court last month agreed to hear the case, and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was temporarily given charge to lead the country.

Why Was Thailand’s PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Removed?

The whole issue started when a phone recording between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen leaked online. The call happened when the two countries were locked in conflict over the border territory, and the conversation was intended to ease the tensions.

However, the phone call led to uproar in Thailand, giving the impression that Paetongtarn was overly cordial in discussing a national security matter and appeared to disparage a Thai army general.

It was Hun Sen who made the recording public. , Sen served as Cambodia’s prime minister for 38 years before handing power to his son Hun Manet in 2023.

In May, the tensions between the two countries intensified when a Cambodian soldier was killed after a brief clash in disputed territory. The conflict escalated in late June when the two countries engaged in a day skirmish that left dozens dead and forced more than 260,000 people to flee.

What Is Next For Thailand?

The removal of PM Paetongtarn has led to a governance crisis in the country, as the coalition government survives on a thin majority. After the leaked call, the Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai’s largest partner, withdrew its support. This has led the coalition to have only a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The removal of PM is also a setback for Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra, who was the Prime Minister in the past and was also removed in a 2006 military coup.

Thaksin has remained a central figure in Thai politics by backing proxy parties, including Pheu Thai. He is a populist leader in Thailand. With his populist policies, he has amassed vast wealth in the telecommunications industry.

