Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil

Thailand’s cannabis industry, once hailed as a progressive leap forward in Southeast Asia, is now facing an uncertain future.

Thailand’s Sudden U-turn on Weed Policy

Just two years after the country decriminalised marijuana, the Thai government is now pushing to make it illegal again, only this time with harsher rules and stricter oversight, according to a Reuters report published Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Thailand’s health ministry announced that the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes would be banned, the report said, adding that any retail sales thereof will soon require a doctor’s prescription. The rules are expected to come into force soon, subject to publication in the Royal Gazette.

“Cannabis will be classified as a narcotic in the future,” Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said, according to Reuters.

Political Fallout Sparks Policy Reversal

Notably, the latest policy shift comes after the recent departure of the Bhumjaithai Party from the ruling coalition. Reports suggest the party, which had strongly supported cannabis legalisation, pulled out after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was criticised for mishandling a border dispute with Cambodia.

In the absence of the Bhumjaithai Party’s support, the Thai government changed its stannce on cannabis, citing public health concerns as the reason.

Cannabis Industry Shaken

Since the 2022 decriminalisation, cannabis shops have reportedly boomed across Thailand, especially in tourist hubs like the capital city of Bangkok, which is also known for its historic temples and pristine beaches. According to the Reuters report, the Thai Chamber of Commerce once projected the cannabis market, including medical products, could grow to $1.2 billion by 2025. But the lack of regulation also brought challenges. Unregulated access had caused “serious social problems, particularly for children and young people,” Reuters quoted government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub as saying as he added, “The policy must return to its original goal of controlling cannabis for medical use only.”

Real Lives, Real Consequences

The announcement has left people in the cannabis trade reeling, especially those for whom it has been the main source of income. According to the report, a lot of sellers, especially those who invested heavily, are left alarmed.

Cannabis advocate Chokwan “Kitty” Chopaka told the US-based news agency, “The cannabis industry has become a hostage to politics.”

Tourists Still Buying, For Now

Despite the looming ban, however, tourists are still walking into weed shops, particularly in areas like Khao San Road, the report said.

