What Does 5% GDP Defence Target Mean For NATO? A Look At 32 Allies' Economic Strength

What Does 5% GDP Defence Target Mean For NATO? A Look At 32 Allies’ Economic Strength

NATO member countries have agreed to raise their collective defence spending target to 5% of GDP by 2035, a dramatic jump from the previous 2% goal. The decision, driven by rising security threats and US pressure, was formalised in a joint declaration signed by all 32 members at The Hague on Wednesday. NATO described the agreement as a “quantum leap” in defence readiness, singling out Russia as a long-term threat and underlining the urgency of the move.

NATO commits to boosting defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, citing threats from Russia.
NATO commits to boosting defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, citing threats from Russia. Photo/X.

Last Updated: June 26, 2025 12:14:45 IST

NATO member countries have agreed to a significant increase in defence spending, pledging to raise their collective target from 2% to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at the Hague. US President Donald Trump has been pushing the NATO allies to increase the defence spending in response to the growing security concerns across the Euro-Atlantic region.

The alliance of 32 countries signed a joint declaration on Wednesday.

NATO said it remains “united in the face of profound security threats and challenges.” The declaration pointed out to Russia as a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and highlighted the persistent danger posed by terrorism.

“Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations,” the statement said.

Also Read: NATO Chief Mark Rutte Calls Donald Trump ‘Daddy’ Over Israel-Iran Ceasefire Mediation

What is The 5% NATO GDP Commitment?

The new NATO spending goal will be split into two categories.  3.5% of GDP will go toward “pure” defence needs. This included troops, weapons, and other direct military expenditures. The rest 1.5% of GDP will be allocated to broader defence and security-related infrastructure. This includes roads, bridges, ports, airfields, cyber-security measures, and the protection of energy pipelines.

NATO members will now be required to submit annual plans outlining a credible, incremental path to reaching the 5% target. 

NATO Chief Describes The Agreement As A “Quantum Leap”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, while adressing the summit, described the agreement as a “quantum leap” in the alliance’s defence posture.

“This will not only increase our security but also create jobs,” Rutte said. “Allies have made significant commitments to meet significant threats.”

 Challenge For Some NATO Countries

In 2024, only 22 out of 32 members met the previous 2% target. The 2025 declaration is seen as a major leap for some NATO On average, NATO members spent 2.61% of their GDP on defence in 2024, though spending varied significantly by country. Poland led with over 4% of GDP spent on defence, while Spain fell behind with less than 1.3%.

NATO countries are expected to meet the 5% spending goal by 2035. The target will undergo a review in 2029, which could lead to adjustments based on changing geopolitical or economic conditions.

How Much More Money Will This Mean For NATO?

In 2024, NATO countries collectively spent over $1.3 trillion on core defence. Had they spent 3.5% of GDP instead, that number would have reached approximately $1.75 trillion. Meeting the new targets could therefore mean an increase of hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

GDP of NATO member countries. Source: Worldometer

Albania- $23,547,179,830

Belgium- $644,783,000,000

Bulgaria – $102,408,000,000

Canada- $2,142,470,000,000

Croatia – $84,393,795,502

Czechia $343,208,000,000

Denmark – $407,092,000,000

Estonia – $41,291,245,222

Finland- $295,532,000,000

France- $3,051,830,000,000

Germany- $4,525,700,000,000

Greece – $243,498,000,000

Hungary – $212,389,000,000

Iceland – $31,325,116,556

Italy- $2,300,940,000,000

Latvia- $42,247,850,065

Lithuania – $79,789,877,416

Luxembourg – $85,755,006,124

Montenegro- $7,530,593,375

Netherlands – $1,154,360,000,000

North Macedonia – $15,763,621,848

Norway- $485,311,000,000

Poland- $809,201,000,000

Portugal – $289,114,000,000

Romania – $350,776,000,000

Slovakia- $132,908,000,000

Slovenia- $69,148,468,417

Spain- $1,620,090,000,000

Sweden- $584,960,000,000

Türkiye – $1,118,250,000,000

United Kingdom- $3,380,850,000,000

United States- $27,720,700,000,000

The total GDP of all NATO member countries is approximately $52.4 trillion. A 5% commitment to defence spending would amount to around $2.62 trillion annually.

Why Is NATO Increasing The Defence Spending?

Several factors have prompted the member countries to increase the defence spending. The most important reason is Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years,” Secretary-General Rutte warned earlier this month.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the long-term US military commitment to Europe, especially under Trump.

“America can’t be everywhere all the time, nor should we be,” US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier in June.

Is Every NATO Country On Board?

All the NATO members are not on same page. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stated that Spain can meet its military goals by spending just 2.1% of GDP. While Spain did approve the summit statement, it has also signalled reluctance to meet the 5% threshold.

Despite this, NATO officials have made it clear that there are no opt-outs. Each member’s spending will be tracked, and countries that fall short will be expected to improve their commitments.

Trump lashed out at Spain on Wednesday, saying it was “terrible” that the country wouldn’t commit to meeting NATO’s 5% defense spending target by 2035.

Also Read: NATO Pledges To Spend 5 Percent Of GDP On Defence By 2035 As Trump Reaffirms US Support

