NATO Pledges To Spend 5 Percent Of GDP On Defence By 2035 As Trump Reaffirms US Support

NATO leaders on Wednesday committed to increasing their annual defence spending to five percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035. The pledge aims to strengthen the ability of the alliance to counter the perceived threat from Russia and maintain the engagement of US President Donald Trump with NATO.

The 32 countries issued a joint statement that declared all allies commit to investing five percent of annual GDP on defence requirements.

“Allies commit to invest five percent of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence- and security-related spending by 2035,” the statement read.

NATO Allies Declare Russia a ‘Long-Term Threat’, Affirm Support for Ukraine

The declaration issued by the allies also named Russia as a “long-term threat” to Euro-Atlantic security. NATO’s 32 members showed the strength of their unity against “profound security threats and challenges,” specifically citing the enduring risk posed by Russia.

The statement also reaffirmed support for Ukraine, stating that the country’s security contributes to the security of all allies.

“Allies reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours,” NATO statement read.

NATO Reaffirms Collective Defence Commitment Amid Trump’s Past Doubts

Donald Trump Reaffirms Support For NATO Allies

The commitment to mutual defence is the cornerstone of the NATO alliance that is enshrined in Article 5 of the Treaty. This reaffirmation to spending 5 percent of GDP on the defense requirements comes after US President Donald Trump had previously expressed doubts about the alliance’s obligations.

“We reaffirm our ironclad commitment to collective defence as enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treat, that an attack on one is an attack on all,” the declaration said.

Trump was asked if the US would come to the defence of NATO allies even if they do not meet his desired spending levels. President Trump responded in the affirmative, saying, “Of course. Why would I be here?”

Trump made these remarks during a meeting with the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof. In previous years, Trump has criticized NATO. The president even hinted at withdrawing the US from the alliance during his first term. However, this year, he appeared satisfied with the outcomes of the summit.

“This was a tremendous summit, and I enjoyed it very much,” Trump said. “I stayed through every one of those speeches. Everyone.”

NATO Secretary General Pledges To Continue Support for Ukraine

In the closing news conference, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pledged to continue ongoing support for Ukraine. The support wull come in terms of financial aid and military equipment.

“Our aim is to keep Ukraine in the fight today so that it can enjoy a lasting peace in the future,” Rutte added.

The summit communiqué did not explicitly mention Ukraine’s potential future NATO membership.

