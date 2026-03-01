LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

Viral video shows Iranian woman crying in joy, thanking US and Israel after reports of Ali Khamenei’s death in strikes.

Viral video shows Iranian woman crying in joy. (Photo: X/@JeremyUnplugged)
Viral video shows Iranian woman crying in joy. (Photo: X/@JeremyUnplugged)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 1, 2026 14:57:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

A viral video circulating on social media shows an Iranian woman breaking down in tears of joy after reports claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israel strikes.

In the emotional clip, the woman is seen crying loudly, thanking the United States and Israel, and calling for a “Free Iran.” The video has sparked intense debate online, drawing reactions from supporters of regime change as well as critics questioning the broader geopolitical consequences.

Ali Khamenei death: Emotional Reaction Captured on Camera

The footage, widely shared across platforms, captures the woman sobbing uncontrollably while expressing relief and happiness.

You Might Be Interested In

“Thank you, America. Thank you, Israel. Free Iran,” she is heard saying in the clip.



The raw display of emotion has resonated with sections of the Iranian diaspora and regime critics who view the reported death as a potential turning point for the Islamic Republic.

Ali Khamenei death: Reports of Khamenei’s Death Rock Iran’s Political System

Reports of Khamenei’s death in US-Israel strikes on Saturday, if confirmed, would mark an unprecedented moment in Iran’s modern history. Khamenei has led the country since 1989, wielding ultimate authority over political, military and religious institutions under the doctrine of vilayat-e faqih (guardianship of the Islamic jurist).

The Iranian Constitution mandates that the Supreme Leader must be a senior cleric, and succession is overseen by the Assembly of Experts. However, analysts note that the system has never faced a sudden leadership vacuum under military attack.

No official confirmation from Iranian authorities has fully clarified the situation at the time of writing.

Ali Khamenei death: Celebrations and Divided Reactions

Beyond the viral video, other clips circulating online allegedly show people setting off fireworks from balconies and shouting slogans from apartment buildings. Some videos reportedly capture Iranians cheering as aircraft or missiles pass overhead.

Members of the Iranian diaspora have also reacted strongly. According to reports, parts of the Iranian community in Los Angeles home to one of the largest Iranian populations outside Iran held celebratory gatherings.

At the same time, many observers warn that escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran could further destabilize the region.

Ali Khamenei death: What Happens Next for Iran?

If confirmed, Khamenei’s death would trigger a constitutional succession process. Potential names previously discussed by analysts include Mojtaba Khamenei and Hassan Khomeini, among other senior clerics. However, no current figure commands the same authority Khamenei held over institutions such as the Revolutionary Guards and clerical bodies.

Whether Iran’s theocratic system remains intact or faces structural change will depend largely on how key power brokers respond in the coming days.

Ali Khamenei death: Viral Moment Reflects Broader Sentiment

The viral video of the Iranian woman crying in joy highlights the deep divisions within Iranian society and the diaspora. For some, the moment represents hope for political change. For others, it underscores the uncertainty and risks tied to escalating military confrontation.

As developments continue to unfold, the emotional reaction captured on camera has become one of the most widely shared symbols of this rapidly evolving geopolitical crisis.

ALSO READ: Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khameneiali khamenei deadali khamenei deathIranian woman videoUS Israel strikes Iran

RELATED News

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

Who Is Morticia Addams? Woman Who Lit Cigarette With Burning Khamenei Photo Hails His Death, Says ‘We’d Dance On Your Grave, Died Like a Rat’ | WATCH

‘Mera Sher Tha Woh’: Lucknow Woman Mourns Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Condemns US-Israel Strikes, Says ‘If One Khamenei Is Killed, A Thousand Will Rise’ | WATCH

US Consulate in Karachi Attacked: Pakistani Protesters Storm Premises, Set Building on Fire After Khamenei’s Death; 8 Killed | Watch Videos

LATEST NEWS

Nagpur Blast: 17 Dead, 18 Critical In Massive Explosion At SBL Energy Limited, CM Devendra Fadnavis Dubs It ‘Extremely Tragic’

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes on March 8: Direct Apply Link, Eligibility And Key Dates

Who Is Jason Sanjay? Here’s The Real Reason Why He Unfollowed Vijay Thalapathy as Sangeeta Sornalingam’s Divorce Drama Unfolds

Why Are Shia Muslims In Jammu And Kashmir Protesting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death After US Strikes Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader? All You Need To Know

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes
‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes
‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes
‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

QUICK LINKS