These Are Best Countries For Remote Workers, Nation On Top Of List Will Shock You, Where Does India Stand?

Remote work has transformed into a global lifestyle trend, with more professionals now working from different countries while enjoying new cultures and better living conditions. This shift, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has given rise to the concept of digital nomadism.

To support this lifestyle, many countries have introduced Digital Nomad Visas, designed to attract skilled professionals who spend more, depend less on government benefits, and contribute to the economy. According to the Global Digital Nomad Report 2025 by Global Citizen Solutions, nearly 91 percent of all nomad visas were issued after 2020.

Europe remains the most popular destination for digital nomads, accounting for about 70 percent of the rankings. Countries like Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands are preferred because of structured legal frameworks and access to the Schengen Zone, which allows easy movement across borders. Despite high living costs and taxation, Europe continues to be a magnet for these workers. The United States comes next with around 20 percent, offering lifestyle benefits, warm weather, and in some states, tax-free living.

The Middle East and Asia are also emerging as key regions, holding a combined 10 percent share. These areas attract nomads due to world-class infrastructure, some of the fastest internet speeds, and zero income tax policies in certain countries. The UAE, for instance, ranks 8th in the world with a strong score of 90.04.

The top 10 countries for digital nomads in 2025 are led by Spain, which secured the first spot with an impressive score of 99.67. It is followed by the Netherlands, Uruguay, Canada, Czechia, Portugal, France, UAE, Germany, and Malta.

India ranks 38th globally with a score of 84.85. While it lags behind European destinations, India remains attractive due to its affordability, cultural richness, and diverse lifestyle options.

