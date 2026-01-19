‘They Romanced Trump And Got A Visa Ban’: Veteran Pak Journalist Hamid Mir Tears Into Sharif-Munir Leadership, Lauds India’s Foreign Policy

A well-known Pakistani journalist, Hamid Mir, has openly criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. He said that their leadership has failed Pakistan after the United States imposed a visa ban on Pakistani citizens. Hamid Mir’s comments have stirred debate across Pakistan. It is to be noted that many people in Pakistan are frustrated with how their country’s foreign policy and diplomacy are being managed.

As per reports, the controversy began after the Trump administration included Pakistan in a list of 75 countries where immigrant visa processing is now stopped indefinitely. This move has affected people who hoped to move to the US for working or studying purposes. Mir said that this ban was not just a routine policy change but a major diplomatic setback that showed Pakistan’s efforts had backfired.

Hamid Mir says that the sweet talk didn’t work with Donald Trump

Hamid Mir said that Sharif and Munir had spent months trying to win favour with the Trump administration, including praising the former US president and trying to build strong ties. He pointed out that they had even nominated Trump twice for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 where the US President claimed credit for helping ease tensions in South Asia, however, this had not resulted in positive outcomes for Pakistan.

According to reports Hamid Mir strongly criticised Pakistan’s leadership and said that, “They romanced Trump and got a visa ban.” He further pointed out what he sees as an unfair contrast with India. He said that, despite disagreements with US policies, New Delhi was not included in the visa ban list, while Pakistan was at the “top of the list.”

Hamid Mir describes Pakistan’s foreign policy as failed

Mir described the situation as a failure of diplomacy and information strategy. He launched a scathing attack on Pakistan’s leadership and said that they allowed the country to be labelled a “high-risk nation” whose citizens might become a burden on US welfare systems and that an image has been created about Pakistani people he believes should have been avoided.

Many people in Pakistan believe the same thing as Hamid Mir who feel that the government and military establishment have misread global politics and misjudged their approach with the United States. They believe that instead of focusing on praise and awards for foreign leaders, Islamabad should have pushed for clear strategic benefits for ordinary Pakistanis.

