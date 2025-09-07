LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…

This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…

Before a train crosses, it must stop and get permission from the airport’s air traffic control. If a plane is about to land or take off, the train has to wait.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 7, 2025 15:22:12 IST

There is an airport in New Zealand where a working railway line cuts directly across a runway. This thing happens in at the Gisborne Airport. Located on the East Coast of New Zealand’s North Island, this airport has become famous worldwide for this mind-blowing thing.

The Palmerston North–Gisborne railway line passes straight through the middle of the main runway. That means planes and trains actually share the same path. Notably, this never happens at the same time at it happens through flawless teamwork.

Before a train crosses, it must stop and get permission from the airport’s air traffic control. If a plane is about to land or take off, the train has to wait.

If the train is cleared, then planes must stay put. This perfect coordination ensures safety for everyone and keeps the unusual system running without problems.

Gisborne Airport is not just a small airstrip. Covering about 160 hectares, it handles over 150,000 passengers every year and operates more than 60 domestic flights every week.

Apart from the main runway with the train track, there are also three grass runways for smaller planes. On the railway side, around 15 train crossings happen each year, most of them steam trains carrying tourists, especially during summer.

For travellers, this rare sight is unforgettable. Imagine watching a train wait as a plane lands, or seeing a jet hold back for a steaming locomotive to pass. It feels like something out of a movie, but it’s real life in Gisborne.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 5000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How

Tags: Gisborne AirportNew Zeland

RELATED News

Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…

LATEST NEWS

Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
"Today, UP is counted among fastest growing states with highest development rate in country": CM Yogi Adityanath
South Korea says talks on release of workers detained in US raid concluded
"Reducing slabs will not reduce inflation": Akhilesh Yadav on GST reforms
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
"People deserve a comprehensive package": J-K Congress on flood relief measures
Peter Navarro Attacks Elon Musk, Calls Him Out For ‘Propaganda’, ‘That Crap..’
This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…
This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…
This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…
This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…

QUICK LINKS