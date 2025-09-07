This Airport Lets Trains Run Across Its Runway, The Reason Will Surprise You, It Is In…

There is an airport in New Zealand where a working railway line cuts directly across a runway. This thing happens in at the Gisborne Airport. Located on the East Coast of New Zealand’s North Island, this airport has become famous worldwide for this mind-blowing thing.

The Palmerston North–Gisborne railway line passes straight through the middle of the main runway. That means planes and trains actually share the same path. Notably, this never happens at the same time at it happens through flawless teamwork.

Before a train crosses, it must stop and get permission from the airport’s air traffic control. If a plane is about to land or take off, the train has to wait.

If the train is cleared, then planes must stay put. This perfect coordination ensures safety for everyone and keeps the unusual system running without problems.

Gisborne Airport is not just a small airstrip. Covering about 160 hectares, it handles over 150,000 passengers every year and operates more than 60 domestic flights every week.

Apart from the main runway with the train track, there are also three grass runways for smaller planes. On the railway side, around 15 train crossings happen each year, most of them steam trains carrying tourists, especially during summer.

For travellers, this rare sight is unforgettable. Imagine watching a train wait as a plane lands, or seeing a jet hold back for a steaming locomotive to pass. It feels like something out of a movie, but it’s real life in Gisborne.

