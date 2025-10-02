LIVE TV
Home > World > This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here's How Indians Can Apply

This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply

Initially, the visa is granted on a one-year probationary basis. After this period, applicants can convert it to permanent residency and receive the ACR I-Card, which serves as a permanent residency ID.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 12:29:04 IST

This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply

When it comes to long-term stays abroad, Indians focus on countries like Canada, Australia, or the US. However, the Philippines is becoming a popular choice, thanks to its beaches, English-speaking environment, and close proximity to India. Its simple permanent residency system makes it particularly appealing.

For Indians, there are two main ways to secure long-term residency in the Philippines. The first and most practical route is through marriage to a Filipino citizen, known as the 13a immigrant visa. This visa allows foreign nationals to live indefinitely in the Philippines and gives the right to work. Unlike tourist or work visas, it is a genuine pathway to permanent residency and has no age restrictions, making it ideal for younger Indians looking to settle.

To qualify for the 13a visa, applicants need a legally recognised marriage under Philippine law, proof of their spouse’s citizenship, police clearance, financial documents or spouse’s affidavit of support, completed application forms, passport, and photos. Government fees for filing and processing are around PHP 10,000-12,000 (approximately Rs 15,000-18,000). Initially, the visa is granted on a one-year probationary basis. After this period, applicants can convert it to permanent residency and receive the ACR I-Card, which serves as a permanent residency ID.

The second option is the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV), which is designed for foreigners over 50 who wish to retire in the Philippines. This visa allows indefinite stay and multiple entries but requires a financial deposit with the Philippine Retirement Authority. Deposits start at USD 10,000 (around Rs 8.3 lakh) with pension proof or USD 20,000 (around Rs 16.6 lakh) without pension. Some special cases, like former Filipinos or diplomats, may qualify for lower deposits. While this is suitable for retirees, it is not the typical pathway for younger Indians seeking permanent residency.

Overall, the Philippines offers Indians a straightforward and practical option for long-term settlement. Its family-based PR system, work rights, and relaxed requirements make it an appealing alternative to more complicated visa systems elsewhere. For Indians looking to live, work, or retire abroad, the Philippines is worth considering.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS