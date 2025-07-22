LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Administration Suspends Income-Based Repayment Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Know

Trump Administration Suspends Income-Based Repayment Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Know

The Department of Education has temporarily paused student loan forgiveness under the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan to update its systems. Unlike other repayment plans, IBR is not facing any legal challenges or court injunctions. The pause is administrative, and forgiveness will resume once updates are complete.

Department of Education pauses Income-Based Repayment student loan forgiveness temporarily for system updates.
Department of Education pauses Income-Based Repayment student loan forgiveness temporarily for system updates. Phot/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 05:38:26 IST

The  department of Education under President Donald Trump’s adminstration has suspended the student loan forgiveness benefits for time being.

Students loan forgiveness under the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan will be paused temporarily as the department is updating its systems, according to reports.

Education Department Statement On Student Loan Forgiveness Program

The IBR plan is one of several income-driven repayment programs available to federal student loan borrowers. Unlike other plans currently under legal scrutiny, the IBR plan is the only income-driven repayment program  which is not facing any court challenges at present.

In an updated guidance issued earlier this month addressing pending court challenges, the Department of Education stated, “currently, IBR forgiveness is paused while our systems are updated. IBR forgiveness will resume once those updates are completed.”

How the Income-Based Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Works

The IBR plan calculates monthly loan payments for students based on a borrower’s income and the size of family . This loan payment amount is reviewed and recalculated every 12 months to reflect the changes in the borrower’s financial situation over the time.

Borrowers who have not fully repaid their student loans by the end of their repayment term, get access to the loan forgiveness program.

At the conclusion of these terms, borrowers become eligible for loan forgiveness on any remaining balance.

What Student Loan Borrowers  Should Know

Borrowers enrolled in the IBR plan should be aware that while forgiveness is currently paused due to system updates, it is expected to resume once these updates are complete. This temporary suspension is administrative and not a result of any legal barriers.

The Department of Education has not provided a specific timeline for when IBR forgiveness will restart, but borrowers who qualify remain eligible for forgiveness under the terms of their repayment agreement.

