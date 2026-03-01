US President, Donald Trump, stated on Saturday that he believes that the reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, having been Killed are true. The remarks came after US-Israeli raids in Iranian targets, which were conducted following the breakdown in negotiations between the US and Iran on nuclear matters.

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

Trump told NBC News that, in his opinion, that was a right story, saying that he felt confident in the reporting but did not go so far as to verify it on his own. He pointed out that his evaluation is made after he has talked to several sources and intelligence contacts indicating some degree of certainty without stating the information as being definite.

Trump openly criticised Khamenei saying he was the murderer of many individuals and had destabilised the region during decades. The president implied that the power of recent strikes was not only complete on the leader himself, stating that most of the leadership of the Iranian decision-making capacity has disappeared. Though he did not give precise details, Trump claimed that a substantial part of the Iranian leadership was destroyed, which presented the attacks as a sharp strike against the power base in Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, ‘There Are Many Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Is No Longer’

These allegations were bolstered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who in a speech to the nation asserted that there are a lot of indications that the tyrant, Khamenei, is indeed dead .Trump stated that diplomacy was not effective anymore and that military pressure had changed the situation in the strategy, which indicated the readiness to go even further.

Trump, in another interview with Axios, detailed the possible next steps in case the tensions would lead to a full scale conflict, where the possible alternative would be a brief, high intensity campaign up to a long term initiative to fundamentally transform the leadership of Iran. He forecasted that it would need years before Iran would recuperate the strikes which he stated caused extensive damage to essential facilities some of which are currently being reconstituted. Khamenei remains unconfirmed by the Iranian authorities and the situation remains volatile as the tension between the region continues to escalate.

