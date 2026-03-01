‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains unconfirmed by the Iranian authorities and the situation remains volatile as the tension between the region continues to escalate.

(Pic:'X')
(Pic:'X')

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 1, 2026 03:08:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

US President, Donald Trump, stated on Saturday that he believes that the reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, having been Killed are true. The remarks came after US-Israeli raids in Iranian targets, which were conducted following the breakdown in negotiations between the US and Iran on nuclear matters.

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

Trump told NBC News that, in his opinion, that was a right story, saying that he felt confident in the reporting but did not go so far as to verify it on his own. He pointed out that his evaluation is made after he has talked to several sources and intelligence contacts indicating some degree of certainty without stating the information as being definite.

Trump openly criticised Khamenei saying he was the murderer of many individuals and had destabilised the region during decades. The president implied that the power of recent strikes was not only complete on the leader himself, stating that most of the leadership of the Iranian decision-making capacity has disappeared. Though he did not give precise details, Trump claimed that a substantial part of the Iranian leadership was destroyed, which presented the attacks as a sharp strike against the power base in Tehran.

You Might Be Interested In

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, ‘There Are Many Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Is No Longer’

These allegations were bolstered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who in a speech to the nation asserted that there are a lot of indications that the tyrant, Khamenei, is indeed dead .Trump stated that diplomacy was not effective anymore and that military pressure had changed the situation in the strategy, which indicated the readiness to go even further.

Trump, in another interview with Axios, detailed the possible next steps in case the tensions would lead to a full scale conflict, where the possible alternative would be a brief, high intensity campaign up to a long term initiative to fundamentally transform the leadership of Iran. He forecasted that it would need years before Iran would recuperate the strikes which he stated caused extensive damage to essential facilities some of which are currently being reconstituted. Khamenei remains unconfirmed by the Iranian authorities and the situation remains volatile as the tension between the region continues to escalate.

ALSO READ: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, ‘There Are Many Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Is No Longer’

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iran leaderis khamenei aliveis khamenei alive trumpkhamenei deadlatest news on irantrump Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Deathtrump iran leader

RELATED News

Operation Epic Fury: Trump Monitors Iran Strikes From Mar‑a‑Lago As VP JD Vance Oversees White House Situation Room — Check Photos

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, ‘There Are Many Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Is No Longer’

Who Is Sonal Chauhan? ‘Jannat’ Star Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Israel–Iran Attacks

Iranian Drone Strike Damages High-Rise Residential Tower In Bahrain Amid Growing Middle East Conflict — Watch Video

Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law And Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed In US–Israel Strikes?

LATEST NEWS

Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law And Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed In US–Israel Strikes?

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Century Not Enough; Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win — New Zealand Clinch Semi-Final Spot

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Who Will Lead Iran If US-Israel Kills Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Inside Tehran’s High-Stakes Succession Fight For Supreme Leader

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

PAK vs SL: ‘World Bank Loan’ Jokes Flood Social Media After Pakistan Crash Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Acts Against Iran As Israel-US Bomb Tehran, Extends Support To Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Allies

Iran Moves To Shut Strait of Hormuz As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Raising Fears Of Global Oil Supply Disruption: Report

PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board

ISL 2025-26: Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’
‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’
‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’
‘A Lot of It Is, Yeah… But We Don’t Know All’: Trump Supports Reports Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death ‘Are Correct’

QUICK LINKS