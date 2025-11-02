Donald Trump, the US president, warned that all aid and assistance may stop by the United States to Nigeria if proper measures fail to take place against the killings of Christians in the country. Trump posted this message on Truth Social, saying that the US is going to enter on this, and bring the guns shooting if killings of Christians by Islamic terrorists do not cease.

Trump’s exact words were, “If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will stop all assistance to Nigeria; and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Trump was addressing that the Department of War in the US was already preparing action plans by warning any US strike would be “fast, vicious, and sweet,” and telling Nigeria to “move fast.” He added, “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Military action warnings were issued immediately following Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s battle with Trump on Saturday when he declared it the day before: putting Nigeria under "e;pursued closely country of concern "e; for alleged failure to curtail persecution of Christians on . The Washington post reported this.

Authorities in Nigeria refuted the statements claiming systematic targeting of Christians. Information Minister Mohammed Idris mentioned to Fox News that allegations of mass persecution are “very misleading, and there has been no evidence to suggest that tens of thousands have been killed.”

Trump noted Nigeria an "t;anya ya izyel na iwine n, or a ‘country of particular concern’ after being told that threats of existence were facing Christians within the subsistence of the nation, with the clashes between the Muslim and Christian communities.

According to Trump, this is actually happening “through the actions of radical Islamists against the targeted Christian minority” in Nigeria while he also tasked two federal lawmakers, Moore and Cole, on the issue.

The entire speech instructed, “I am requesting Congressman Riley Moore together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee to immediately look into this matter and report back to me.”

‘Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed.

Angry radical Islamists approach simply being murderers en masse. I’m declaring Nigeria to be a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN,” Yet, that isn’t the worst of it. When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like what is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something has to be done! Trump posted on Truth Social.

