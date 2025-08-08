Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes

In a shocking development, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected trade negotiations with India, saying the trade talks will be suspended until tariff disputes are resolved.

His remarks come during a press conference at the White House, days after his administration decided to double tariffs on Indian imports.

The Trump Administration Imposed A Total Of 50% Tariff On India

The Trump administration on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, citing national security and foreign policy concerns.

The order pointed specifically to India’s imports of Russian oil. As a result, the tariffs on Indian products rose to 50%.

According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports – with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

The order also provides flexibility for the president to modify the measures, depending on changing geopolitical circumstances or retaliatory actions by India or other nations.

New Delhi Would Not Back Down Under Economic Pressure: PM Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded defiantly during a speech at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, signalling that New Delhi would not back down in the face of economic pressure.

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, India reiterated that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.

ALSO READ: Trump India Tariffs 2025: How Opposition Reacts To Trump’s Tariff Punch