LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes

Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes

US President Donald Trump said that trade negotiations with India will be suspended until tariff disputes are resolved.

Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With Amid Tariff Disputes
Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With Amid Tariff Disputes

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 8, 2025 07:39:00 IST

In a shocking development, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected trade negotiations with India, saying the trade talks will be suspended until tariff disputes are resolved. 

His remarks come during a press conference at the White House, days after his administration decided to double tariffs on Indian imports.

The Trump Administration Imposed A Total Of 50% Tariff On India

The Trump administration on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, citing national security and foreign policy concerns. 

The order pointed specifically to India’s imports of Russian oil. As a result, the tariffs on Indian products rose to 50%.

According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports – with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

The order also provides flexibility for the president to modify the measures, depending on changing geopolitical circumstances or retaliatory actions by India or other nations.

New Delhi Would Not Back Down Under Economic Pressure: PM Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded defiantly during a speech at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, signalling that New Delhi would not back down in the face of economic pressure.

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, India reiterated that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.

ALSO READ: Trump India Tariffs 2025: How Opposition Reacts To Trump’s Tariff Punch

Tags: donald trumpnarendra moditrump tariffs

RELATED News

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes
Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes
Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes
Trump India Tariffs 2025: Donald Trump Dismisses Trade Talks With India Amid Tariff Disputes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?