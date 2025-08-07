LIVE TV
Trump India Tariffs 2025: How Opposition Reacts To Trump's Tariff Punch

Trump India Tariffs 2025: Responding to the tariffs imposed on Indian products, India hit out at the United States, saying that it has already made its position clear on these issues, including the fact that its imports are based on market factors and are done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of India's 1.4 billion people. India reiterated that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 00:27:00 IST

Trump India Tariffs 2025: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 25 per cent more tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent.

Trump signed an order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India. As per the order, Trump said, “India’s imports of Russian oil pose an ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ to the United States.”

India’s Response To Trump Tariff

Responding to the tariffs imposed on Indian products, India hit out at the United States, saying that it has already made its position clear on these issues, including the fact that its imports are based on market factors and are done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of India’s 1.4 billion people.

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, India reiterated that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable and will take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.

After the imposition of the tariffs, Opposition leaders reacted with mixed voices. Some criticised US President Donald Trump, and some others, Narendra Modi.

Opposition Reactions To Trump’s Tariff 

In a long post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “While Trump’s tariff and penalty actions are simply unacceptable, the fact remains that they also reflect the abysmal failure of Mr. Modi’s personalised and headline-grabbing style of ‘huglomacy’.”

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, “Trump’s 50% tariff is economic blackmail – an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal. PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people.”

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the country is now paying a price for 11 years of ‘self-projection’ done by the prime minister over his image. He called the newly imposed tariffs “Pure and simple blackmail by America. “Surprisingly, we have reached this spot, where we can be bullied around by a superpower, “He added.

Questioning the bond between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, “Donald Trump is repeatedly imposing tariffs on India, as he knows that India will not bow down to him. This is the new India, we will purchase oil from whoever we want. What kind of friend is Donald Trump to PM Modi?”

However, JMM MP Mahua Maji said, “Whatever is happening, it will not have much impact on the Indian economy. It will have an impact on the US economy. Trump should understand that inflation will increase there.”

Considering the tariffs as an abuse of India, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said that Trump’s second term means abusing India all the time. “We should retaliate and give an answer, “He added.

Slamming the tariffs, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The relationship between Donald Trump and PM Modi was supposed to be extremely deep and beneficial for the country. What did they say? MAGA plus MIGA equals MEGA. Did that mean MEGA tariffs for the Indians?

Response and reactions are continuing over an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, imposed by United States President Donald Trump. India has clearly said that it will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

To get updated, stay tuned to News X.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports, Escalating Trade Tensions Over Russian Oil

Tags: 25 percent tariffsdonald trumpnarendra modi

