Home > World > Trump Organisation to Develop Luxury Tower in Romanian Capital City of Bucharest

Trump Organisation to Develop Luxury Tower in Romanian Capital City of Bucharest

The Trump Organisation has reportedly teamed up with Romania’s SDC Imobiliare to build a luxury residential tower in Bucharest. The move comes despite Romania's economic slowdown and political drama around a cancelled presidential vote. A rerun in May stabilised leadership, paving the way for high‑end real estate investment.

Trump Organisation has partnered on a luxury tower block in Bucharest with Romanian builder SDC Imobiliare, aiming to bring Trump-branded residences to Romania. (Image courtsesy: Trump.com)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 21:04:40 IST

The Trump Organisation, part of US President Donald Trump’s family business, is partnering with Romanian real estate firm SDC Imobiliare to build a luxury tower block in Bucharest, according to a report published by Reuters on Saturday. “Trump Tower Bucharest will be developed in the heart of Romania’s capital, one of Europe’s most vibrant and dynamic emerging markets, bringing premium residences under the Trump brand to the region,” a joint announcement by the companies read.

New Skyscraper Coming to Bucharest

 
“Trump Tower Bucharest fully reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation. We are honoUred to collaborate with SDC Imobiliare on this landmark development that will introduce an unprecedented level of quality and service to the Romanian market,” Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said. Details on the exact location or construction timeline weren’t known at the time of writing this report.

Romania’s Bold Move Amid Economic Uncertainty

Reports suggest Romania is currently facing economic headwinds. In the first quarter, the country’s growth stalled due to a prolonged political crisis and worries about a regional slowdown, leaving it struggling behind many of its Central and Eastern European neighbours, Reuters reported.

Romania’s Political Situation Adds a Layer of Complexity

Romania, a member of both the European Union and NATO, appears to have grown increasingly sensitive to democratic norms. In December, its constitutional court cancelled a presidential election over alleged Russian interference, a move that was later criticised by US Vice President JD Vance, among others. Vance had argued that the court’s decision, which removed a far-right, pro-Russian candidate, was based on “flimsy evidence,” while asserting that the verdict revealed Bucharest didn’t share American values.

A fresh presidential election was held in May, following which centrist candidate Nicușor Dan emerged as the winner. President Trump publicly congratulated Dan on his victory even as experts predicted that the political reset could help stabilise Romania, by making it a more attractive destination for major investments like the Trump Tower project.

While construction dates and site specifics are still under wraps, the latest announcement signals a big push by the Trump Organisation into Eastern Europe’s luxury housing market. 

