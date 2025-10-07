Trump signals openness to making a shutdown deal on healthcare subsidies

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be open to making a deal on subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats are demanding in order to break an impasse with Republican lawmakers over the U.S. government shutdown. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

