Trump's Winning Percentage Rises After Shooting, Support Pours In After Assassination Attempt

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s approval rating among voters appeared to have risen after His Assassination Was Attempted in Pennsylvania Rally on Saturday, pollsters said.

According to political forecasting platform Polymarket, Trump’s probability of winning just jumped to 70%, an 8% increase that marks an all-time high.

Images of a defiant Trump with blood on his face and a raised fist that appeared on social media after the shooting have been widely circulated among his supporters. A prominent figure among them was Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who wrote: “Extraordinary. God bless President Trump,” while sharing a photo of the former president..

Another supporter, Lomez, praised Trump’s response, saying: “Trump shouted ‘Fight’. Fight after a bullet in the ear, inches away from ending his life. No panic. No crawling on his knees. A man stands. Faces the crowd .and shouts “Fight.” Historical material. Absolutely unbelievable.”

Many on the Internet echoed the same sentiment. The incident is aimed at heightening political tension ahead of November’s US presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt at campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday He was taken to a bloody face down from the stage

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that the incident was an assassination attempt and identified 20. -year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the shooter. The shooter and the bystander were killed and two bystanders were seriously injured.

President Joe Biden, who is facing Trump in the November election, said the incident was “sickening” and added that “this kind of violence has no place in America.”.

