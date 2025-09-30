LIVE TV
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins down Jets despite Tyreek Hill's injury

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 30, 2025 08:33:02 IST

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes to Darren Waller and the Miami Dolphins are no longer winless after a 27-21 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami overcame the loss of standout receiver Tyreek Hill to a potentially serious left knee injury. De'Von Achane rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown and Jordyn Brooks racked up a season-best 18 tackles for the Dolphins (1-3). Justin Fields completed 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards and rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown to lead the Jets (0-4). Garrett Wilson caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and Breece Hall had 111 scrimmage yards (81 rushing, 30 receiving) for New York. Hill was carted off the field with 13:21 left in the third quarter. The eight- time Pro Bowl selection made a 10-yard catch near the New York sideline, twisted his leg awkwardly when landing and immediately grabbed his knee. The Dolphins said Hill was taken to a local hospital to undergo imaging, evaluation and observation. Hill had six catches for 67 yards. Tagovailoa connected on 17 of 25 passes for 177 yards for Miami. New York's Braelon Allen (26 yards on four rushes) exited with a knee injury in the second quarter. Allen lost a fumble near the Miami goal line in the opening period. The Jets never led but closed the gap to six with 1:49 remaining after Fields tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to Wilson and then ran in the two-point conversion. Waller recovered the ensuing onside kick, and New York didn't get the ball again until two seconds left, remaining winless under new coach Aaron Glenn. Miami led 10-3 at halftime before Tagovailoa threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Waller with 11:33 left in the third quarter. The Jets responded on the next possession. Fields was under pressure, reversed field, headed left and ran down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown with 9:23 left in the third quarter. Just over four minutes later, Achane scored on a 9-yard run to give the Dolphins a 24-10 lead. Miami scored the first 10 points of the game with a 47-yard field goal by Riley Patterson in the first quarter, followed by Waller's 4-yard catch from Tagovailoa on fourth down with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown finished a 96-yard drive after Allen's costly fumble. Allen looked as if he was going to score on a 6-yard run, but Jack Jones punched it out at the Miami 1 and Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered at the 4. The Jets got on the board when Nick Folk kicked a career-best 58-yard field goal as time expired in the half. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:33 AM IST
