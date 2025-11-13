LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > World > Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Turkey’s decision to block airspace clearance has delayed Boeing’s delivery of Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Army. The transport aircraft carrying the final batch was forced to return to the US after being denied passage through Turkish skies.

Turkey blocks Boeing’s Apache delivery to India, forcing aircraft to return to US amid growing India-Turkey tensions. Photo: X-@KiwaSpotter
Turkey blocks Boeing’s Apache delivery to India, forcing aircraft to return to US amid growing India-Turkey tensions. Photo: X-@KiwaSpotter

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 13, 2025 19:25:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

US aviation major Boeing is reworking the delivery schedule for the final batch of Apache attack helicopters meant for the Indian Army, after Turkey blocked airspace clearance, preventing the aircraft carrying the choppers from reaching India. According to reports,  a heavy-lift Antonov AN-124 (serial number UR-82008) departed from Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona, also known as Phoenix–Mesa Airport, on November 1 carrying the second tranche of three Apache helicopters.

The Antonov made a planned refuelling stop at East Midlands Airport in England, where it remained grounded for eight days. Instead of proceeding to India, the aircraft flew back to Mesa Gateway Airport on November 8, and the three helicopters were offloaded at the US base before the Antonov took off for another scheduled assignment.

Boeing Responds

Boeing has responded to why the aircraft did not proceed to India, saying, “We remain closely engaged with the US government and the Indian Army, and continue working to execute our contract as expeditiously as possible to meet India’s needs and fleet requirements.”

The company added, “We are currently addressing logistical issues caused by external factors to complete the delivery process for the remaining aircraft.”

So far, Boeing has delivered 22 Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force and three to the Indian Army.

Also Read: Delhi Blast Pakistan Link Exposed? Afeera Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Mastermind, In Contact With Dr Shaheen Saeed, Under Probe In Red Fort Blast Module

Turkey’s Block Leads To Delayed Delivery

According to the reports, the real reason behind the aborted delivery was that Turkey refused to allow the Antonov aircraft to use its airspace. They added that while alternate routes were being explored, the Antonov had a pre-scheduled flight, leaving Boeing with two options – offload the cargo in the UK or return it to the US.

Notably, the same Antonov aircraft had successfully delivered the first batch of three Apaches to India in August, after being allowed to fly through Turkish airspace. This time, however, Ankara withheld clearance, effectively blocking the delivery.

Tensions Between India And Turkey Deepen Over Pakistan Ties

The move comes amid a diplomatic chill between New Delhi and Ankara, particularly after Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Last month, Indian officials skipped the Turkish National Day celebrations in New Delhi. The decision was taken in line with India’s growing frustration with Turkey’s repeated criticism of India’s Kashmir policy at international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Turkey and Pakistan maintain close strategic ties. Since 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has internationalized the Kashmir issue, terming it a “threat to peace” at the UNGA.

In response, India has been strengthening relations with Turkey’s regional rivals- Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia.

Also Read: Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 7:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apache helicoptersboeingpakistan newsturkey news

RELATED News

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

World’s Most Powerful Militaries In 2025 Revealed: This Country Is At Top, Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

“Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

LATEST NEWS

IIM Calcutta Opens Admissions for Fifth Executive Programme in Healthcare Management to Build Next-Gen Healthcare Leaders

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Occasionz 360 by Manish Sharma: Building the Business Behind Fame

Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Jokihat Bihar Election Result 2025: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Bakhtiarpur, Bankipur, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

Karnataka Sexual Harassment Caught On Video: Radiologist Touches Woman’s Private Parts During Scan, She Records It Secretly After Husband’s Suggestion

Delhi Blast Pakistan Link Exposed? Afeera Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Mastermind, In Contact With Dr Shaheen Saeed, Under Probe In Red Fort Blast Module

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date : ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Hajipur, Vaishali, Bikram Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November, 2025

BIG MOVE! Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians As LSG Offloads Him Before IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Amount, What Happened To Arjun Tendulkar?

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions
Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions
Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions
Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

QUICK LINKS