Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

US aviation major Boeing is reworking the delivery schedule for the final batch of Apache attack helicopters meant for the Indian Army, after Turkey blocked airspace clearance, preventing the aircraft carrying the choppers from reaching India. According to reports, a heavy-lift Antonov AN-124 (serial number UR-82008) departed from Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona, also known as Phoenix–Mesa Airport, on November 1 carrying the second tranche of three Apache helicopters.

The Antonov made a planned refuelling stop at East Midlands Airport in England, where it remained grounded for eight days. Instead of proceeding to India, the aircraft flew back to Mesa Gateway Airport on November 8, and the three helicopters were offloaded at the US base before the Antonov took off for another scheduled assignment.

Boeing Responds

Boeing has responded to why the aircraft did not proceed to India, saying, “We remain closely engaged with the US government and the Indian Army, and continue working to execute our contract as expeditiously as possible to meet India’s needs and fleet requirements.”

The company added, “We are currently addressing logistical issues caused by external factors to complete the delivery process for the remaining aircraft.”

So far, Boeing has delivered 22 Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force and three to the Indian Army.

Turkey’s Block Leads To Delayed Delivery

According to the reports, the real reason behind the aborted delivery was that Turkey refused to allow the Antonov aircraft to use its airspace. They added that while alternate routes were being explored, the Antonov had a pre-scheduled flight, leaving Boeing with two options – offload the cargo in the UK or return it to the US.

Antonov An-124 UR-82008 arrived at KIWA this afternoon from Leipzig, Germany, to pick up 3 AH-64E Apaches for the Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/5PNuAYGIcx — KIWA Spotter (@KiwaSpotter) October 30, 2025

Notably, the same Antonov aircraft had successfully delivered the first batch of three Apaches to India in August, after being allowed to fly through Turkish airspace. This time, however, Ankara withheld clearance, effectively blocking the delivery.

Tensions Between India And Turkey Deepen Over Pakistan Ties

The move comes amid a diplomatic chill between New Delhi and Ankara, particularly after Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Last month, Indian officials skipped the Turkish National Day celebrations in New Delhi. The decision was taken in line with India’s growing frustration with Turkey’s repeated criticism of India’s Kashmir policy at international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Turkey and Pakistan maintain close strategic ties. Since 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has internationalized the Kashmir issue, terming it a “threat to peace” at the UNGA.

In response, India has been strengthening relations with Turkey’s regional rivals- Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia.

