Delhi Blast Pakistan Link Exposed? Afeera Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Mastermind, In Contact With Dr Shaheen Saeed, Under Probe In Red Fort Blast Module

Afeera Bibi, a woman commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has come under the radar of Indian security agencies for her alleged involvement in the recently busted suspected Jaish module connected to the Delhi Red Fort blast. According to reports, investigators believe she was in close contact with Lucknow-based Dr. Shaheen Shahid, who has already been arrested in connection with the same module. The two were reportedly working to establish a women’s wing of the JeM in India.

Afeera Bibi, Widow Of Pulwama Mastermind Umar Farooq, In Contact With Masood Azhar’s Sister, Sadia Azhar

According to reports quoting intelligence sources, Afeera maintained direct communication with Masood Azhar’s sister, Sadia. She is also identified as the wife of JeM handler Muhammad Umar, who was killed in a security operation after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Her last known location was traced to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Afeera Bibi is the widow of Umar Farooq, one of the masterminds behind the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in February 2019. Farooq, who was the nephew of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was killed in an encounter following the attack.

Reports citing intelligence inputs suggest that Afeera has since emerged as a key figure in Jaish’s newly launched women’s brigade, Jamaat-ul-Mominat. She reportedly joined Shura, the brigade’s advisory council, just weeks before the Red Fort blast.

Reports mention that she worked closely with Sadia Azhar, Masood Azhar’s younger sister, and was also in touch with Dr. Shaheen Saeed as part of efforts to expand the JeM’s women’s network.

Dr. Shaheen’s Arrest and Role in Recruitment

Dr. Shaheen Saeed, who was employed as a senior doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was arrested after security agencies recovered assault rifles and other ammunition from her car. Investigations revealed that she was tasked with setting up the Indian wing of Jamaat-ul-Mominat and recruiting radicalised women to carry out terror-related activities.

Further probe found that Dr. Shaheen, also linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, had previously served as Head of the Department of Pharmacology at Kanpur Medical College between September 1, 2012, and December 31, 2013.

She had submitted her medical documentation upon joining in 2012 and continued as a lecturer until her transfer to Kannauj Medical College the following year. Investigators have since connected multiple arms and explosives seizures to her activities.

Masood Azhar’s Network Under Spotlight in India

Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, remains one of India’s most wanted terrorists. He is accused of orchestrating several major terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament assault, the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Security agencies believe his family network, including his sister Sadia and other associates like Afeera Bibi, continues to play an active role in coordinating JeM’s cross-border terror operations.

