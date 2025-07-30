Home > World > Turkish Airlines Plane Evacuated in Antalya After Smoke Detected in Landing Gear | WATCH

A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 was evacuated in Antalya after smoke appeared in its landing gear. All passengers were safely evacuated via emergency slides. Initial checks point to a hydraulic pipe issue. No injuries were reported.

Turkish Airlines flight evacuated via slides after landing in Antalya due to smoke from the landing gear. (Photos: X)
Turkish Airlines flight evacuated via slides after landing in Antalya due to smoke from the landing gear. (Photos: X)

July 30, 2025

A Turkish Airlines flight had to be evacuated via emergency slides on Tuesday after smoke was detected in the landing gear during taxiing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, according to a report published by The Associated Press. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777 reportedly travelling from Istanbul to Antalya, had already landed and was taxiing when the issue was reported. 

Smoke emanating from the landing gear area prompted the flight crew to follow emergency protocol, the report said.

Videos circulating on social media showed flyers being evacuated amid scenes of panic and chaos unfolding at the runway.

“After landing, smoke began rising from the landing gear. Following safety measures taken at the airport, 247 passengers and 13 crew members were evacuated using the slide,” Kısa Dalga, Turkey’s local media outlet, wrote in a post on X alongsidse a video from the airport.


Turkish Airlines Says All Passengers Evacuated to Safety

In a statement posted on X, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Üstün said, “All passengers were promptly evacuated.”

Üstün stressed that the evacuation was carried out purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers on board, although the spokesperson did not share the exact number of passengers or crew present during the incident.

What Caused the Smoke?

According to the report, an initial technical review of the aircraft suggested that the smoke was due to a malfunction in one of the hydraulic pipes connected to the landing gear system.

