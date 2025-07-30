Turkish Airlines Plane Evacuated in Antalya After Smoke Detected in Landing Gear | WATCH

A Turkish Airlines flight had to be evacuated via emergency slides on Tuesday after smoke was detected in the landing gear during taxiing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, according to a report published by The Associated Press. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Türk Hava Yolları’nın İstanbul-Antalya seferini gerçekleştiren TK2430 sefer sayılı Boeing 777 tipi uçağında inişin ardından taksi yolunda duman tespit edilmesi üzerine yolcular slide (acil tahliye kaydırağı) kullanılarak tahliye edildi. pic.twitter.com/EfTQDFxMi1 — Caseshot (@caseshoot) July 29, 2025

İstanbul-Antalya seferini gerçekleştiren Thy uçağı hidrolik arızası nedeniyle acil iniş yaptı. İniş takımlarında duman görülen uçağa tedbiren slide işlemi yapılarak yolcular tahliye edildi, yaralanan olmadı #Sondakika pic.twitter.com/Wg6ygkvKHc — Aykut Gül (@glaykut) July 29, 2025

The aircraft, a Boeing 777 reportedly travelling from Istanbul to Antalya, had already landed and was taxiing when the issue was reported.

Smoke emanating from the landing gear area prompted the flight crew to follow emergency protocol, the report said.

Videos circulating on social media showed flyers being evacuated amid scenes of panic and chaos unfolding at the runway.

“After landing, smoke began rising from the landing gear. Following safety measures taken at the airport, 247 passengers and 13 crew members were evacuated using the slide,” Kısa Dalga, Turkey’s local media outlet, wrote in a post on X alongsidse a video from the airport.

✈️ THY uçağında arıza: Antalya’da yolcular slide açılarak tahliye edildi İstanbul-Antalya seferini yapan Türk Hava Yolları’na ait yolcu uçağı piste indikten sonra iniş takımından dumanlar yükselmeye başladı. Havalimanında alınan tedbirlerin ardından 247 yolcu ve 13 mürettebat,… pic.twitter.com/iIx9wC14SV — Kısa Dalga (@kisadalgamedya) July 29, 2025





Turkish Airlines Says All Passengers Evacuated to Safety

In a statement posted on X, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Üstün said, “All passengers were promptly evacuated.”

Üstün stressed that the evacuation was carried out purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers on board, although the spokesperson did not share the exact number of passengers or crew present during the incident.

What Caused the Smoke?

According to the report, an initial technical review of the aircraft suggested that the smoke was due to a malfunction in one of the hydraulic pipes connected to the landing gear system.

