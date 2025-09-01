LIVE TV
Home > World > Two Small Planes Collide Mid-Air at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport

Two Small Planes Collide Mid-Air at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft were identified as a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA 300.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 1, 2025 02:59:48 IST

Two small aircraft collided midair over Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado on Sunday morning, prompting an emergency response from local authorities, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident was reported at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Planes Involved in Collision

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft were identified as a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA 300. Images from a Federal Aviation Administration weather camera showed a plume of smoke rising north of the airport, located about five miles north of Fort Morgan along Highway 52.

Casualties and Investigation

At least one person sustained burn injuries, though the total number of people involved remains unclear. Sheriff David Martin said deputies and the county coroner’s office are assisting at the scene, where the planes were left badly damaged. The FAA and NTSB are expected to lead the investigation.

The crash has forced the temporary closure of Fort Morgan Municipal Airport as officials continue recovery and investigative operations. (Inputs from Denver7)

