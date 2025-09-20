LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 15:09:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal on the occasion of his country’s Constitution Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Paudel and to Prime Minister Sushila Karki. (ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: constitution-daynepalpresident-of-nepaluae

