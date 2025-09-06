LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 21:44:08 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): The UAE reaffirmed its full support for Egypt, commending its ongoing efforts to stand with the Palestinian people, counter attempts to displace them, work towards achieving an immediate ceasefire, and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The UAE condemned the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, considering them a dangerous continuation of occupation policies. The UAE stressed its condemnation of all attempts at displacement targeting the Palestinian people.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that such unfounded calls constitute a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions, as well as a blatant infringement on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to remain on their land and establish their independent, sovereign state.

The UAE reiterated its categorical rejection of all attempts at displacement or undermining the Palestinian cause, affirming that safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people is no longer a political choice, but a moral, humanitarian, and legal obligation.

The UAE further emphasized that lasting stability in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Abu Dhabibenjamin netanyahuegyptuae

RELATED News

Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
PM Modi hails Bhutan PM Tobgay's Ayodhya visit, says Shri Ram's ideals give strength worldwide
Exposed! Is Donald Trump Using Presidential Powers Against Opponents? Shocking Details Emerge

LATEST NEWS

INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
"I feel media has a role to play…": Former IPS officer Amod Kanth recalls efforts for justice in Jessica Lal murder case
Exposed! Is Donald Trump Using Presidential Powers Against Opponents? Shocking Details Emerge
‘He Is Currently Fine..’: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Health
"Failure of state, central govt": Bhupesh Baghel on Punjab floods
UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians
UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians
UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians
UAE supports Egypt's efforts, condemns Netanyahu statements on displacement of Palestinians

QUICK LINKS