UK and France Carry Out Joint Strike on ISIS Weapons Bunker in Syria- How the Operation Unfolded and What Comes Next

The United Kingdom and France have carried out a coordinated air strike on an underground weapons bunker in Syria believed to have been used by the Islamic State (ISIS), marking a renewed push to prevent the extremist group’s resurgence.

The late-night operation, conducted under Operation Inherent Resolve, targeted a remote site near the historic city of Palmyra, with both countries deploying advanced combat aircraft and precision-guided munitions.

RAF and French Jets Hit ISIS Weapons Site

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Royal Air Force jets teamed up with French aircraft in a late-Saturday operation, striking an intelligence-identified target in the mountainous region north of the ancient city of Palmyra. The ministry said the action was part of continued efforts to “prevent a comeback of ISIL,” also known as “ISIS or Daesh,” following its territorial defeat in Syria in 2019.

Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility; whilst detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully.







Officials added that detailed intelligence assessments indicated the location was an “underground facility used to store weapons and explosives.” The site, several miles north of Palmyra, was described as being “far from any civilian settlements.”

Paveway IV Bombs Used by UK Typhoon Jets

British forces deployed Paveway IV precision-guided munitions to hit the access tunnels leading to the underground bunker, the defence ministry said.

It added that while a detailed damage assessment is still underway, “early indications suggest the target was successfully struck.” The operation involved Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, and all planes returned safely after the mission.

📍Syrie | Dans le cadre d'OIR (Operation Inherent Resolve) la 🇫🇷 et son allié 🇬🇧 ont réalisé des frappes contre des positions du groupe terroriste de l'État islamique.

➡️ Empêcher la résurgence de Daesh: un enjeu majeur pour la sécurité de la région.

➡️ La lutte contre le…







The French Armed Forces, meanwhile, shared footage of the strike on X, confirming that the operation was conducted under Operation Inherent Resolve, with France and the UK jointly targeting Islamic State-linked positions.

Why Did the UK Join France in Striking ISIS Targets in Syria?



British Defence Secretary John Healey said the strike highlighted the UK’s resolve to act in close coordination with its allies to curb the group’s influence in the Middle East.

He said the operation demonstrated British leadership and a firm commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with partners to prevent any resurgence of Daesh and its violent ideology in the region.

In a separate statement, Healey added that the mission aimed to “eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, showing how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

Why Are US and Allied Forces Intensifying Operations Against ISIS?

The strike was carried out as part of wider military efforts targeting Islamic State networks across the region. In December, the US military said it had killed or detained around 25 ISIS fighters during a nine-day operation in Syria. According to US Central Command, those missions were launched after an ISIL attack on December 13 that killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter, triggering a fresh wave of US strikes against the group.

